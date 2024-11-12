Aston Martin has teamed up with a new high-profile sponsor for the F1 2025 season, with more positive news for the Silverstone squad.

In yet another positive announcement for Aston Martin, the team has announced the arrival of Puma as a leading sponsor for next season.

Aston Martin announces Puma partnership

With Adrian Newey joining Aston Martin early next season, as well as having brought on board former Mercedes engine chief Andy Cowell as Group CEO, Lawrence Stroll’s squad is going from strength to strength as its brand-new factory facilities come online.

It’s been a year of overwhelming positivity, combined with the excitement of the switch to Honda power for the new engine rules cycle in 2026, and a confirmation has been made of further good news before the 2025 season even begins.

Aston Martin has signed Puma as an official sportswear, athleisure, and technical gear partner, with a new long-term agreement in place.

Puma will supply Aston Martin with their racewear and footwear, including the drivers, while limited edition street fashion will be released via fanwear collections.

Puma branding will appear on the AMR25, starting in early 2025.

“We are excited to welcome PUMA to the Aston Martin Aramco family,” said team owner Lawrence Stroll.

“This partnership celebrates our shared drive for innovation, speed, and precision – values that resonate with fans around the globe.

“Together, we are shaping a new way for fans to connect with our team, and we are excited to see how this collaboration comes to life in 2025.”

The announcement was made on the same day Aston Martin confirmed F1 technical director Dan Fallows is to move to another position within the organisation, just weeks on from signing Adrian Newey as managing technical partner.

Separately, Aston Martin has also announced the launch of a brand new racing simulator, available to purchase by (wealthy) fans.

Built by Memento Exclusives, the simulator has been designed to offer users an “unrivalled racing experience” by utilising movement and features haptic actuators, a front pivot configuration and haptic rumble feedback.

“This is a really exciting collaboration with our partner Memento Exclusives, bringing the world of Formula One to life for sim racers, collectors and our fans alike,” said Aston Martin’s head of licensing and merchandise Matt Chapman.

“The look and feel of the motion simulator makes it an immersive experience and the addition of movement builds upon the previous simulators we have collaborated on together.”

But fans will need deep pockets to purchase one of the simulators, with the entry level model priced at €69,000. Including a front wing and nose brings the price to €89,000, while the full sim, including motion rigging, makes it €95,000.

