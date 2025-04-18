Aston Martin say they are “committed” to their current driver lineup but did not rule out a reported $300 million move for Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman has often been linked with a move to the Silverstone squad but a report from Italy ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix said Aston were preparing a big money contract offer for the current World Champion.

Aston Martin react to Max Verstappen $300 million reported move

Having enticed Adrian Newey and Honda to the team, Aston look set to go after Verstappen with Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport claiming a $300 million contract offer was being prepared.

They claim the offer would be three seasons valued at $100 million a year, making it easily the most lucrative deal in F1 history. Verstappen is already the owner of the most expensive contract in F1 with Red Bull paying a reported $55 million per year.

Asked for comment, Aston said they remained “committed” to their current lineup but did not outright deny the move.

“It’s normal for the media to speculate on driver market, but we have an amazing driver line-up that we are committed to and who are under contract for 2026 and beyond,” a spokesperson told PlanetF1.com.

“Our focus is on delivering for our drivers by giving them a more consistent and competitive car. When we do, they are both capable of delivering great results.”

Both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll signed new deals last year to keep them at Silverstone until the end of 2026.

It is claimed that the move will be financed by the sovereign fund of Sauid Arabia who Gazzeta said is determined to take over the team. Aston insists there are no plans to go any further than the investment offer vehicle which was announced recently.

The report also suggests that Aston want Verstappen from 2026 meaning they would have to negotiate an exit with his current employers Red Bull.

The Dutchman’s current deal runs until 2028 but there has been rumours of exit clauses should the team not meet certain performance targets.

Pressed on his future by Sky’s David Croft, Verstappen had some advice for the commentator.

“I think just focus on commentating, I’ll focus on driving, and then you don’t need to think about any other scenarios,” Verstappen said.

“I mean, honestly, a lot of people are talking about [the future], except me.

“Like I said before, I just want to focus on my car [and] work with the people in the team. That’s the only thing that I’m thinking about in Formula 1 at the moment. I’m very relaxed.

“I am happy. I’m just not very happy with, of course, our car, but I think it goes for everyone. You know, we all want to be better.

“I think there is no secret about that, so that’s what we are trying to improve.

“I think we had really good chats in the last few weeks already with the people about the car.

“I think we all very much aligned, so like I said, we’re just trying to improve the situation. It doesn’t change anything, so just keep going.”

