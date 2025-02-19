New Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell steered clear of reports around rumoured interest in Max Verstappen, reiterating that both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are on “long-term contracts” with the team.

A report surfaced in January that the team was putting together a $1billion package to try and bring the reigning World Champion to the Silverstone team, though the team told PlanetF1.com at the time: “An Aston Martin Aramco spokesperson categorically denied the story.”

Aston Martin team boss asked about Max Verstappen reports ahead of F1 2025

Additional reporting by Sam Cooper and Thomas Maher

Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, but rumours over his future began to circulate when Red Bull’s rivals reined in the World Champions last season.

Cowell, who has taken on the dual role of team principal alongside his duties as CEO at Aston Martin, was asked outright about how strong the reports were linking Verstappen to them, alongside what it says about the organisation that a name of his calibre had been linked, but he instead placed the onus on the team to create the best car possible for their current drivers.

With the right package, the former Mercedes engine boss said he is “absolutely certain” Alonso and Stroll will do the job this season.

“You know, we’re really, really lucky,” Cowell told media including PlanetF1.com when asked about the strength of the reports linking Verstappen to the team.

“We’ve got Lance and Fernando, great experience, and they’re on long-term contracts.

“The key work for this team is to create a fast race car, and we didn’t create that for them last year, and they get a lot of media pressure because of that – the pressure should come in our direction.

“We’ve got the job to create a fast race car, and then I’m absolutely certain that they’re both going to deliver.”

For Verstappen himself, he was asked about the report ahead of the F1 75 Live launch – and while he was taken aback by the reported figure involved, he said the times he has been in touch with the brand have been related to his burgeoning GT3 project.

He is partnering with Team Redline and Thierry Vermeulen to look at entering Aston Martin Vantage GT3 cars in the GT World Challenge Europe, with the four-time World Champion having been in the process of setting up his own endurance racing team for some time.

“It’s a lot of money!” Verstappen laughed to media including PlanetF1.com in London.

“Honestly, when I read that for the first time, I saw something like that, the only contact that I had with them was about GT3 for this year. That’s it.

“There is not much to say really, because there isn’t anything!”

Alonso is currently under contract until the end of the 2026 season with Aston Martin, while Stroll signed a multi-year extension beyond the end of 2025 last year.

