Aston Martin reveal new team name after big five-year extension announced

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will race for the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team in the F1 2024 season after the team announced a five-year extension with the Saudi Arabian oil company.

Aston Martin began the trend of F1 teams competing with two title sponsors in 2021, counting both Aramco and Cognizant as naming partners.

The Silverstone-based outfit’s ties have been strengthened with Aramco, which will be Aston Martin’s sole title sponsor from the start of next year, after the signing of a new long-term agreement.

Aston Martin announce long-term extension with Aramco

In a statement released by the team on Thursday, Aston Martin said Aramco will “provide best-in-class technology to deliver advanced fuels and lubricants to the team, alongside the team’s new works power unit engine partnership with Honda” when F1’s new regulations come into effect in 2026.

Aston Martin and Aramco will also “work on joint science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) initiatives to inspire the young technicians, engineers and drivers of the future.”

Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said: “We are very proud to continue and strengthen our successful partnership with Aramco.

“We already enjoy an important strategic relationship and their support as our title partner for the next five years is a clear demonstration of our shared ambition.

“Since 2022, they have played a key role in Aston Martin’s Formula 1 journey and their contribution will only become more significant in the years ahead.

“We are working together on several key initiatives, including the development of advanced fuels for 2026, when we begin our Honda works power unit partnership.

“Aramco’s expertise and products will make a real contribution to our on-track performance and add significant value in many other areas of our organisation, especially at our new AMR Technology Campus.”

Nabeel A. Al-Jama’, Aramco Executive Vice President Human Resources & Corporate Services, added: “We are delighted to become the exclusive title partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team.

“Since partnering with the team in 2022, we have witnessed the team take significant strides forward and have enjoyed celebrating some very special moments, including eight podiums this season.

“The future for the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team is bright, and today’s news reaffirms our long-term commitment to Aston Martin where Aramco’s expertise and technology can contribute to advanced car performance, especially with our development of advanced fuels and lubricants.”

