Aston Martin intends to sell its £74m minority stake in the Aston Martin Aramco F1 team, but it will reportedly have no impact on the long-term sponsorship agreement.

Aston Martin returned to the Formula 1 grid in 2021 after F1 team owner Lawrence Stroll, who had initially brought the Force India racing team, acquired a 16 per cent stake in the Aston Martin car company.

This resulted in the rebranding of his Formula 1 team into the Aston Martin F1 Team for the F1 2021 season.

Stroll, through his Yew Tree Consortium, has since increased his stake in the Aston Martin company and is set to do so again, committing a further £52.5m into the business.

The proposal will see Yew Tree Consortium increase its stake in Aston Martin to approximately 33 per cent by acquiring 75 million new shares.

Aston Martin will also sell its £74m minority investment in the Formula 1 team as part of a plan to increase the luxury car maker’s liquidity.

The sale, though, will have no impact on Aston Martin’s sponsorship of the F1 team with the The Business Desk reporting Aston Martin ‘will remain present and competing at the pinnacle of motorsport for many years to come.’

“I am pleased to clearly demonstrate my unwavering support and commitment to Aston Martin,” said Stroll. “Since 2020, my Yew Tree Consortium partners and I have invested around £600m into the company.

“This proposed investment further underscores my conviction in this extraordinary brand, and commitment to ensuring Aston Martin has the strongest possible platform for creating long-term value while reducing equity dilution via this premium subscription, which should greatly reassure shareholders, as I again increase my long-term ownership in the company.

“Today’s proposed investment, priced at a premium to the market price, and the forthcoming proposed sale of the Aston Martin F1 Team shares owned by Aston Martin at a premium to book value, is expected to generate significant additional liquidity for the group, of over £125m.

“With a long-term sponsorship agreement cementing the existing relationship between Aston Martin and the Aston Martin F1 Team, our brand will remain present and competing at the pinnacle of motorsport for many years to come.

“Now five years into Aston Martin’s transformation, I remain highly confident about the company’s medium-term prospects having re-positioned the company as one of the most desirable ultra-luxury high performance automotive brands.

“The coming years will be pivotal in realising our vision and ambition. The company has invested significantly in its world-class portfolio of new core models, and Adrian Hallmark’s appointment as CEO will further unlock the company’s strong potential.”

As the Formula 1 team, the Silverstone-based team has unveiled a new state-of-the-art factory last year that included a new wind tunnel.

The team has also made key personnel signings, the headline-grabbing one being design guru Adrian Newey’s arrival in early March.

