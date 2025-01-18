Gary Gannon, the former race engineer to Romain Grosjean, Mick Schumacher and Nico Hulkenberg at Haas, has become the latest big name to join Aston Martin ahead of the F1 2025 season.

Gannon, who previously worked for the now-defunct Marussia team for three years between 2011 and 2014, has become one of the most recognisable voices over team radio over recent years.

Aston Martin sign Gary Gannon from Haas as F1 superteam expands

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Having being closely associated with Grosjean between 2016 and 2020, Gannon spent two years working with Schumacher across 2021/22 before partnering with Hulkenberg following the German’s comeback at the start of 2023.

Gannon left his role with Haas at the end of the F1 2024 season and has joined Aston Martin as senior race engineer ahead of F1 2025.

PlanetF1.com understands that the team are yet to decide whether Gannon will work with Fernando Alonso, the two-time World Champion, or team-mate Lance Stroll for the new season.

Chris Cronin served as Alonso’s race engineer in F1 2024, with Ben Michell and Andrew Vizard working on Stroll’s side of the garage.

Gannon is the latest high-profile name to join Aston Martin ahead of F1 2025, with former Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile starting work as chief technical officer earlier this month.

PlanetF1.com revealed last week that F1 design guru Adrian Newey will officially join the team on Monday March 3, less than two weeks before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, following his departure from Red Bull.

Newey stands as the most decorated individual in the history of F1, with more than 200 race wins and a combined 26 Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles to his name for Red Bull, McLaren and Williams.

The 66-year-old has been appointed to the newly created role of managing technical partner, as well as becoming an Aston Martin shareholder, and is expected to lead development of the team’s new car for F1 2026.

Aston Martin are aiming to make significant progress under the new rules planned for F1 2026 with the team entering a works partnership with Honda, the current engine suppliers to Red Bull.

Gannon previously worked as a performance development engineer for Honda for a decade between 1999 and 2009, with involvement in the CART and American Le Mans categories.

His arrival comes after Aston Martin announced a management restructure for F1 2025, with Andy Cowell appointed as team principal just months after he joined the team as Group CEO.

Cowell is widely regarded as one of the most impressive leaders in F1, having masterminded the success of the Mercedes High Performance Powertrains engine division under the V6-hybrid ruled introduced in 2014.

His predecessor Mike Krack remains with Aston Martin, having adopted the role of chief trackside officer.

