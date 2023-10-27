Aston Martin spark Mexico GP intrigue with unique rear wing configuration

After perhaps the most exciting race of the season in Texas, we’re heading straight to Mexico for one of the more unique challenges on the calendar.

This high-altitude track can pose serious challenges to the teams. So, let’s take a closer look at the cars and see who could potentially benefit the most from this track.

But first, a quick explainer on the impact high altitude has on the 20 challengers lining up on the grid.

Mexico Grand Prix: High speeds and heavy braking

At first glance, you might think that altitude isn’t a big deal, but it can throw a wrench into the preparations of F1 teams for the race weekend.

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is situated at an elevation of 2,240 metres, reducing air density by about 20%. Consequently, lower air density affects aerodynamic forces on the car, both drag and downforce.

As a result, teams will bring a high-downforce aero setup to Mexico and try to maximise grip on the asphalt. An interesting fact is that F1 cars on this track achieve record-breaking top speeds despite the mentioned aero configuration. This highlights how crucial air density is for racing.

The track itself is relatively short (4.3 km), but it boasts three DRS zones and a long straight that will likely be the prime spot for overtaking on Sunday. The tyres won’t endure heavy stress during the weekend, so Pirelli has opted for a softer tyre compound.

One unique feature of the Mexico GP is its incredibly demanding braking point. As cars approach the first turn at speeds exceeding 350 km/h, they must slow down to under 100 km/h, subjecting the brakes, the driver, and the tyres to enormous forces.

The low air density only complicates braking even more. For instance, the first turn at Monza is also known for significant braking forces, but denser air there helps the car slow down more efficiently.

Watch out for Mercedes and Aston Martin?

The burning question is which of the leading teams will benefit the most from this unique track set-up?

First and foremost, teams like Mercedes and Aston Martin, which introduced significant upgrades last week, should be noted.

Mercedes was perhaps the biggest positive surprise in Texas. Hamilton demonstrated that their new floor design works, and performance improvements are evident.

A noticeable change is the edge of the floor, which follows a new geometry and venturi tunnels philosophy. Since the tunnels are hidden from the public eye, we can’t precisely predict the path yet that Mercedes is currently following. Where’s a crane when you need one?

The track conditions favour Mercedes more due to their higher drag coefficient, which isn’t as penalising here as on other tracks.

On the other hand, Aston Martin cannot be entirely satisfied with their performance last weekend. Insufficient time to get acquainted with the new floor design led to disappointing qualifications.

However, Sunday’s race showed that things might not be as bad as they seemed. We can expect Aston Martin to better fine-tune their car settings and extract its maximum potential. Like Mercedes, they will benefit from lower drag forces, making a strong Sunday performance likely.

An interesting note is that Aston Martin is the only team this weekend without a gurney flap on the rear wing. This aero element is placed on the trailing edge of the rear wing, preventing airflow separation on the wing’s underside. This increases downforce, which is crucial in Mexico.

As for the other leading teams, Red Bull is undoubtedly the top favourite, and it will be intriguing to see how Ferrari adapts.

Ferrari’s car excels on fast tracks this year but struggles to generate enough downforce. The slower third sector will pose challenges, but they are expected to be fast in the first sector. Their biggest challenge will be optimising downforce for stability in both slow and fast corners. If they find the right balance, a strong performance from Ferrari drivers can be anticipated.

Staying cool

Another significant challenge in Mexico will be cooling the cars, affected by the low air density. Lower density makes it more difficult to cool crucial components such as the engine and brakes. Ferrari has found a solution in wider and larger cooling louvres.

Cooling louvres are typically placed in areas with low local pressure to enhance cooling efficiency and reduce the dirty air created behind these components.

Let’s not forget the brake cooling challenge, especially in the first turn. In some past F1 races, we’ve witnessed cases where brakes literally caught fire in the first turn due to inadequate cooling. Red Bull faced brake issues last weekend, so solving this problem will be crucial for them.

All in all, another exciting race weekend awaits us. According to simulations by the teams, there should be very little difference in pace between Red Bull and Mercedes…

