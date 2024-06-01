Aston Martin have reportedly set their sights on Ferrari’s technical director Enrico Cardile, a key figure in the Scuderia’s recent success.

Although Aston Martin as recently as March were said to have made a multi-million dollar approach for soon-to-be-former Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey, the Silverstone team has now turned their sights to Ferrari’s Cardile.

A Ferrari stalwart since 2005 when he signed up for the Scuderia’s GT Championship-related projects, Cardile moved across to the Formula 1 team in 2016 and was appointed vehicle project manager the following year.

The 49-year-old has played an integral role in Ferrari’s return to the top step of the podium with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc both winning races this year.

That has elevated Ferrari to P2 in the Constructors’ Championship where they sit just 24 points behind Red Bull, creating expectations for a possible title fight.

Cardile, the head of Ferrari’s chassis and aerodynamics department, has been one of the key figures in Ferrari’s success. And that’s caught the attention of Aston Martin.

Having failed in their bid to sign Newey, who according to reports could be joining Ferrari next season, Motorsport.com reports that Aston Martin have “approached” the Italian.

The publication claims “an effort is underway by Aston Martin to tempt Cardile as there could be an opportunity if he is unsettled by the prospect of his role being diminished.”

Diminished by Newey’s arrival, that is.

“While Newey would be unlikely to do anything other than be a super consultant for Ferrari as it prepares its 2026 car, his high-profile status could end up overshadowing the efforts of those within Maranello who have helped guide its recent push to the front,” the publication added.

However, Newey to Ferrari is by no means a done deal.

The 65-year-old’s manager Eddie Jordan recently rubbished a report by the Daily Mail that claimed Newey to Ferrari “is already signed”.

“It’s not accurate, I can absolutely give my life on that,” Jordan said on his Formula For Success podcast.

“There is no inclination to go in any particular way at the moment. We’re looking at opportunities and letting people come and we are letting people come and talk to us.

“It’s really very wrong to be so blatant about [Newey] joining a certain team. In this case he talks about Ferrari.

“I’m speaking as someone who should know and I’m not giving any information away… at no stage is any of this discussion happening.”

