Aston Martin youngster Jak Crawford completed his maiden Formula 1 test at the Red Bull Ring using a 2022 car, with a part that was later banned.

Testing of Previous Car [TPC] rules do not prohibit teams from running parts which became banned in later seasons, with on-lookers noticing that Aston Martin’s innovative ‘armchair’ rear wing endplates were in use by Crawford on the AMR22 in Austria.

Aston Martin youngster completes first F1 test at Red Bull Ring

The AMR22 used endplates on its rear wing that generated extra downforce on high-downforce circuits, which had circumvented the 2022 regulations at the time by curve the endplate upwards and around, creating additional high pressure on the car.

It had been described as “game-changing” during the 2022 season, but the innovation was ultimately banned for 2023, though the endplates were spotted on the AMR22 for Crawford’s first test – with Aston Martin allowed to use this part in a private test.

But for 19-year-old American driver Crawford, the team said he took in more than 400km of the Red Bull Ring in his first outing in a Formula 1 test – around 100 laps of the Styrian hills as he gained experience of the top level of motorsport.

He will return to Formula 2 where he is currently competing in his second season in the series, where he is looking to impress enough for a seat in Formula 1 eventually.

Crawford said: “A big thank you to everyone at Aston Martin Aramco who has helped to make this happen and for their support at the test.

“My first day in an F1 car was a great experience and I enjoyed every lap. It was a clean and smooth day for us with no issues and we completed all the running that we wanted to.

“The main goal for me was to get up to speed and get used to the systems of the car. It was a learning process for me and in the end, it was nothing like I’ve ever driven before, especially in the high speed sections. I feel like I adapted quite well and I’m excited for the next one.”

Robert Sattler, Aston Martin’s evolution programme director, added: “It is always a special moment seeing a young driver complete their first laps in a Formula 1 car.

“After a full day of running Jak has gained some valuable experience that he can take forward into his other tests in the programme.

“We know that the switch in driving style between F2 to F1 is not easy, but Jak adapted to the car quickly and he worked well with the team to improve as the day progressed.”

