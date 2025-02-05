Aston Martin have lifted the covers on their entries for the WEC and IMSA championships this upcoming season.

The Silverstone team are returning to endurance racing but are also adding sportscar racing to their repertoire as their project expands beyond Formula 1.

Aston Martin lift covers on WEC and IMSA challengers

Returning to WEC for the first time since 2021, Aston Martin have unveiled their 2025 challenger, the Valkyrie AMR-LMH.

The car, whose original designer was Adrian Newey, has a 6.5-litre V12 engine and Aston hope it will be capable of winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time since 1959.

Spectators at the iconic French race will see the familiar British racing green car which will be driven by Marco Sørensen, Tom Gamble, Alex Riberas and Harry Tincknell throughout the WEC season.

The WEC challenger has completed 15,000km of testing and is the only contender that derives from a road-legal hypercar.

Aston will also compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2025 and for that the car will be a dark blue with the famous yellow on the accents.

That car will be piloted by Ross Gunn and Roman de Angelis.

Adrian Hallmark, Chief Executive Officer of parent company Aston Martin Lagonda said: “This is a proud moment for Aston Martin. To be returning to the fight for overall honours at the 24 Hours of Le Mans exists at the very core of our values and marks a key milestone in our motor racing heritage.

“As the only hypercar born from the road to challenge at the top of sports car racing in both the WEC and IMSA, the Valkyrie is an embodiment of our enduring sporting ethos, one that has defined the brand for more than a century.”

Adam Carter, Aston Martin’s Head of Endurance Motorsport, said: “The Aston Martin Valkyrie is not just a hypercar; it is a revolution in automotive engineering history representing the pinnacle of performance, design and innovation.

“With an extraordinary fusion of F1 technology and road car mastery, Valkyrie is truly built for racing and its participation in the highest level of world endurance racing will only further cement its technological achievement.

“By adhering to the Hypercar rules, the race car shares many strands of DNA with the road car, with the same V12 power unit at its heart.”

