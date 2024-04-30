Audi F1 team quizzed on making their own big-money move for Adrian Newey

Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl says F1 is “not a one-man show” amid speculation that Audi could join to the race to sign Adrian Newey from Red Bull.

Audi is slowly but surely gearing up for Formula 1 when the German manufacturer formally enters the series in 2026, as it takes over the Sauber entry.

Audi to move for Adrian Newey amid Red Bull uncertainty?

Sauber chief Seidl offered some insight into the build-up at Hinwil in an extensive interview with Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport, and addressed the possibility of signing a figurehead like Newey to underline the seriousness of the operation.

The British engineer’s future is currently uncertain, with Newey remaining under contract with Red Bull until the end of 2025 as recent reports have suggested he has indicated a desire to leave the Milton Keynes-based squad.

“It’s clear that there are one or two names in the Formula 1 circus that you would like to have in the team,” Seidl said, when asked if Audi would seek to hire Newey or a high-profile signing of similar stature.

“Someone who not only brings know-how to the table, but also attracts attention through their fame.

“On the other hand, Formula 1 is not a one-man show. It is important to us that we put together a strong team with the right attitude and the aim of achieving something together.

“That’s why, when filling key positions, we made sure that the relevant employees exemplify this culture. We are also highly attractive to top people from the scene and I am sure that we have the right people at the start.”

Last week, Audi and Sauber confirmed one of the drivers for the project’s launch as Nico Hulkenberg has been tempted away from Haas.

While the burgeoning Audi squad is unlikely to tempt Newey over the big-money offers reportedly coming from the likes of Ferrari and Aston Martin, Newey did commit his future to a young challenger when he signed with Red Bull in 2006 – the team whom he helped transform into the behemoth it is today.

Andreas Seidl: Audi aiming for 900 employees with recruitment ‘ongoing’

Seidl also confirmed the current employee count at Sauber, and said the Swiss team is not yet operating at the F1 budget cap set at $135million – leaving room for further financial growth under Audi.

The aim is to hit the budget cap figure by 2025, at the latest.

“We are currently in the double-digit million range below the cost limit set by the regulations and have around 600 employees,” Seidl said.

“The focus is on increasing the number of staff from 600 to 900 as quickly as possible. We already have a highly talented team that we are continuing to strengthen with additional expertise and experience.

“Last year, we were able to recruit a number of people from different teams, from Formula 1 and from other areas.

“Some have already started with us, others are still in the usual Formula 1 lockdown. This is an ongoing process. With Audi’s announcement that it will take over 100 percent of the team, we have ignited the next stage of our recruitment campaign.

“The project has aroused great interest in the scene. When a premium brand with such a motorsport history enters Formula 1, it has enormous appeal.”

