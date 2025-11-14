Audi boss Jonathan Wheatley has said he wants Max Verstappen to drive the team’s car, but admitted it was not a realistic option at the moment.

Verstappen’s place as the undisputed number one driver in the sport currently puts him at the top of every team principal’s wishlist, but presenting a convincing offer is another thing entirely.

Verstappen’s ability combined with his age makes him an attractive prospect for any team looking to the future, and while Red Bull is doing its best to keep hold of him, the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin have also been linked with a move.

Now, a new player has entered the game in the form of Audi, with team principal Jonathan Wheatley admitted he wants the Dutchman in his car.

“Yes, I want Max Verstappen to drive our car,” he told De Telegraaf at an Audi event in Munich.

“What kind of team principal would I be if I didn’t want that?

“I’m in the fortunate position of having been friends with Max for a long time, but also with his father, Jos, and manager, Raymond. And such a friendship develops because you’re always honest and you never betray the trust you’ve built.”

However, with the team preparing for their first year in F1 and current iteration Sauber down in ninth, Wheatley admitted that his operation was not yet a convincing enough one for Verstappen.

“I don’t think that’s enough right now to directly link Verstappen to a Formula 1 seat at Audi,” Wheatley said.

As for its targets, Audi is being ambtions and Wheatley said the goal was to compete with tbe best.

“We want to fight with teams like McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull,” says Wheatley.

“They have been around for a long time, have achieved many successes, and have excellent people working throughout their organisations.

“I’m not saying we don’t have that, but we still have to reach that level. If someone misses a race for any reason, there has to be another equally talented person ready to step in.

“Audi’s investment is tremendous, and the goal of fighting for the title in 2030 is aggressive, but in my eyes, certainly achievable.”

