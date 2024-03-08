Audi has confirmed plans to take over 100 percent holding of the Sauber Group, as well as clarifying some management structure changes.

As reported on Thursday ahead of the announcement, Audi has confirmed strengthening of its commitment to Formula 1 to step up preparations ahead of entry to Formula 1 in 2026.

Audi confirms intent to take 100 percent stake in Sauber

Having announced its partnership with Sauber in late 2022 and taking a minority stake in early 2023, the plan had been to increase ownership of Sauber up to 75 percent by the end of 2025.

However, the intent is now to take a full 100 percent stake in the Sauber Group and of Sauber Holding AG. An agreement has been reached with the current majority shareholder Islero Investments AG, who are fully on board with this proposal.

Members of the supervisory boards of Audi and Volkswagen have approved the change of plan, while Oliver Hoffmann will step down from Audi’s board of management. The reason for this is that he will become the Audi F1 team’s general representative and will be responsible for implementing Audi’s entry into F1.

Hoffmann will assume responsibility for every aspect of the Audi entry – the stake in Sauber, the development of Audi’s power unit, as well as the leadership and direction of the F1 team.

Audi CEO Gernot Dollner will take charge of the Technical Development division in addition to his existing responsibilities, with a focus on developing more efficient structures and shortening development times.

Former McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl has been appointed as the Audi F1 team CEO, and will be the public face of the operation.

“I thank Gernot Dollner and Oliver Hoffmann for their trust and am looking forward to leading Audi into Formula 1 together with a highly motivated team as CEO of the Audi F1 Team,” Seidl said.

“We have a clear roadmap for how we want to become competitive in Hinwil as well as in Neuburg. We have ambitious goals.

“Realisation of them is in progress and will be further accelerated through the complete takeover of Sauber by AUDI AG.”

Breaking news. More to follow…

Read Next: Carlos Sainz OUT of Saudi Arabian GP weekend, Oliver Bearman to make F1 debut