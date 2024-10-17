Valtteri Bottas has revealed that he has agreed terms on a contract to stay with the Audi F1 team for the F1 2025 season, with the former Mercedes driver now “waiting for the green light.”

Audi, who will take over the existing Sauber squad for the F1 2026 season, remain the only non-Red Bull team yet to finalise their driver lineup for next year.

The Swiss-based team announced the capture of Nico Hulkenberg from Haas in April as the German became the first signing of the Audi F1 project by penning a multi-year deal.

However, Audi F1 have been forced to explore alternative options for F1 2025 after missing out on top targets Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon, who elected to join Williams and Haas respectively.

Ten-time F1 race winner Bottas, who originally joined Sauber in 2022, was thought to have been closing in on a new deal with the team for next season.

Yet multiple reports over recent weeks have indicated that negotiations with Audi F1 have stalled, with former Haas driver Mick Schumacher re-entering the frame as a potential team-mate to Hulkenberg.

Franco Colapinto, the Williams driver, and McLaren junior Gabriel Bortoleto have also been linked with Audi F1 for next season.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, Bottas confirmed that he has agreed terms on a new contract with Audi/Sauber – and is now awaiting a final decision from Audi chief Mattia Binotto.

Asked why he is still waiting to be handed a new deal, he said: “Good question.

“I think I mentioned that I was hoping before Austin for it to be sorted, but still waiting for the final decisions and I think that question is more for Mattia to answer rather than me.

“At the moment, I’ve got the message that there’s nothing I can do at the moment, it’s not in my hands.

“So, of course, trying to perform the best I can this weekend and hope that will boost things up, but that’s where we are.”

Asked directly if he has agreed terms on a new contract and is now waiting for a final decision, he replied: “Correct.

“We’ve been in touch on a weekly basis and I know the terms that I’m up for. Just basically waiting for the green light.”

Reports by Swiss-German media earlier this month claimed that Bottas had been “causing problems” for Audi F1 by pushing for more money in any new deal, with the Finn frequently voicing his reluctance to settle for a one-year contract extension over recent weeks.

Asked if his salary could be an obstacle to sealing the deal with Audi F1, Bottas said: “It shouldn’t be. Shouldn’t be an issue.

“I think the terms we’re talking about, I think they are like they should be and I think Audi should have the budget – at least that’s the word out there! So I don’t think that should be an issue.”

Bottas warned that he may be forced to set “a deadline” on a decision from Audi F1 in the near future, admitting that he could be forced to explore “other roles” in F1 if he is dropped from a race seat.

Asked how long it could take before he receives a final decision from Audi F1, he said: “One month ago, it was as soon as possible, but no.

“Of course, from my side, eventually there will be a deadline as well, because even then looking outside of Formula 1 – or other roles in Formula 1 – soon it’s Christmas and then when it comes to Christmas, there’s not much availability anywhere.

“So hopefully soon. I am positive. I have been all the time, but until it’s on the paper you can’t get too confident.

“But honestly, I’m still positive. It’s just shame that it’s a bit of a wait, but not much I can do.

“The situation I’m in now, with only one seat available, of course there is a risk [that I won’t be on the grid in F1 2025].

“I love Formula 1 and I want to race in Formula 1, so naturally it’s a bit of an odd situation, but that’s where we are.

“I have lots of time to think about different things, but still I’m always positive – or I stay positive – because I really feel and believe that I should be in that seat.

“I feel like I would be best for the interest of the team, so that’s why I’m staying positive.

“Like I said, there’s not much more I can do now other than performing on the track and working out.”

