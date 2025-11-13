Audi F1 tease next major ‘milestone’ after R26 concept car reveal

Anticipation and buzz for the arrival of Audi in Formula 1 continues to build after the team offered a tease of its first F1 livery with its R26 concept car reveal.

Having offered a glimpse at what the rebranded Sauber squad will look like next season, Audi F1 project chief Mattia Binotto revealed that the first fire-up of its car is coming soon.

Audi F1 2026 arrival draws nearer

Major change is on the way for F1 2026, with a complete overhaul to the regulations looming. It is a revamp which has attracted Audi to the sport as both a chassis and engine manufacturer.

The cars are set to become smaller and 30 kilograms lighter. They will also make use of active aerodynamics on both the front and rear wings, as the Drag Reduction System [DRS] bows out of the sport.

As for the engines, the new creations will see electrical power output triple, while the internal combustion engine will evolve to run on fully sustainable biofuel.

A major milestone was achieved when Audi took the covers off its R26 concept car, which offered a glimpse into the livery which we can expect to grace their F1 2026 challenger, a design which will shape the future Audi philosophy.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner declared that “by 2030, we want to fight for the World Championship title”, and with the R26 concept reveal ticked off, coming up soon is the first start-up for its debut challenger.

“This is the most exciting project in motorsports, if not in all sports,” said Binotto, who reiterated that “the goal is clear: to fight for championships by 2030.”

He continued: “That journey takes time, the right people and a mindset of continuous improvement.

“Formula 1 is one of the most competitive environments. Becoming a champion is a journey of progress. Mistakes will happen, but learning from them is what drives transformation. And it’s a team effort: engineers, mechanics, designers, partners — every contribution moves us forward.

“Soon, the first fire-up will mark another milestone. It’s not just machinery coming to life, but the passion and ambition of hundreds becoming reality.

“Early next year, Audi’s first F1 car will take to the track for the first time. That moment will be the beginning of something special.”

How F1 2026 is shaping up

Audi F1 came to be via a takeover of Sauber. F1 2025 marks the final season for that iconic name in the sport, but the team is laying solid foundations under the leadership of Mattia Binotto and Jonathan Wheatley, who arrived as team principal in April following his departure from Red Bull.

Sauber has scored 62 points so far in F1 2025, its best return since 2012.

“This journey is not just about the destination but about engaging with the people who make every step possible,” said Wheatley. “It is about your mindset, focus, resilience and confidence without complacency.

“We will face setbacks, but each one will be a learning experience that will lead to new strength.

“A culture of belief and resilience is taking shape – a team empowered to push boundaries, be courageous, learn, and improve every day.

“Championship-winning teams are not built on magic – they are built on people who believe: in each other, in the process, and in the destination. Our project is more than building a team. It is about shaping the future of F1 – with talent, visionary partners and the transformation of the Audi brand. We have a mindset that dares to redefine what a racing team can be.”

The existing driver pairing of Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto will remain for the Sauber to Audi transition.

