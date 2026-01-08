The new-look Audi F1 team is to hold a filming day in Barcelona on Friday (January 9), PlanetF1.com understands.

The German manufacturer is preparing for its first season in F1 2026 after completing its takeover and rebrand of the previous Sauber team.

Audi F1 to hold F1 2026 filming day on Friday

Audi will be one of five engine manufacturers – along with Mercedes, Ferrari, Honda and fellow newcomer Red Bull-Ford – with a presence on the 2026 grid.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Audi confirmed on Wednesday that the team completed its maiden full-car fire up on December 19 as chassis and engine were fused together for the first time.

And it has emerged that the team’s first on-track outing is imminent with plans in place for a filming day.

PlanetF1.com understands that Audi will appear at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya tomorrow (Friday) to carry out a shakedown of its F1 2026 car.

Each team is allowed two filming days with current-spec machinery each season, with Audi permitted to carry out 200 kilometres (42 laps) of running at the Spanish Grand Prix venue.

Audi – which will officially compete as Audi Revolut F1 Team in 2026 after securing a title sponsorship with the global banking giant – announced last month that its livery will be revealed at an event in Berlin on January 20.

The launch will come just six days before the team returns to Barcelona for F1’s first pre-season test, which is to be held behind closed doors across January 26-30.

Two further pre-season tests will follow in Bahrain on February 11-13 and 18-20 before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix takes place on March 8.

Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg will drive for Audi – led by team principal Jonathan Wheatley, the former Red Bull sporting director – in 2026.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

