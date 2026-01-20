Audi F1 has revealed its first ever livery in Formula 1, as the covers were taken off the R26 at a launch in Germany on Tuesday.

It is the first time the ‘Four Rings’ brand will hold a presence in Formula 1 in 2026, looking ahead after completing its takeover of Sauber by the end of last season.

Audi F1 pulls covers off F1 2026 livery

Revealed at Kraftwerk Berlin, the site of a former power station, both Bortoleto and Hulkenberg were in attendance as the Audi F1 project was finally brought to life on a global scale, having first announced it would be joining the sport in August 2022.

Audi had given potential clues as to how the R26 may look by revealing a concept car towards the end of 2025, but its first official Formula 1 livery has now been unveiled to the world.

After taking part in a filming day in a blacked-out livery in Barcelona, Audi has revealed the colour scheme is something of an evolution of its concept car, described as a titanium finish on the front half of the car with red accents in its sidepods and airbox, before a black-and-red back rear half which creates an interesting contrast to the eye, all punctuated with the brand’s four-ringed logo.

Featuring prominent branding from title sponsor Revolut, Audi’s two drivers were also dressed in its new teamwear range, in a partnership struck up with sportswear giants, Adidas.

In this launch, Audi also set out its ambitious timeline to be competing for World Championship titles by its fifth season in the sport, in 2030.

It made clear that it will head into its first season with ‘challenger’ status, looking to fight for points and establishing its way of working, which the team will look to evolve as the seasons progress before looking to fight for championships.

Audi AG chairman and CEO, Gernot Döllner, said: “Formula 1 is the most demanding stage in the world of motorsport, and we are here not just to compete, but to define the future of ‘Vorsprung durch Technik.’

“This project is a catalyst for our entire company, a symbol of our transformation towards a more performance-driven, efficient, and innovative culture.

Audi Revolut F1 Team R26 Livery - Launch

“Our philosophy is one of absolute, long-term commitment. We understand that success in Formula 1 demands relentless perseverance and Audi Revolut F1 Team is not here to make up the numbers; we aim to be fighting for the World Championship by 2030.”

Head of the Audi F1 project, Mattia Binotto, added: “The strategic decision to enter Formula 1 as a full works team is our single greatest asset.

“We have spent the last few years meticulously building not just a power unit in Neuburg but laying the foundations for a technical organisation that binds our chassis development in Hinwil and Bicester.

“This seamless integration gives us total control over our destiny, eliminating compromises and enabling a level of agility and innovation that is essential for success.

“This is what makes Audi Revolut F1 Team one vision, controlling every variable from the engine block to the front wing. This is the foundation upon which championships are built.”

Audi will take its new livery into the first pre-season shakedown test, which will span five days behind closed doors at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from 26-30 January.

