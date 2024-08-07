Audi F1 ‘close to landing’ major sponsorship deal with sports giant – report

Adidas are reportedly in “advanced” talks with Audi F1 to become the works team’s official apparel sponsor from 2026.

It is expected to be Adidas’ second Formula 1 deal with Mercedes reportedly on the verge of bidding farewell to Puma after 12 years to also switch to Adidas next season.

With the Formula 1 market expanding around the world, including three races in the United States, Adidas chief executive Bjorn Gulden spoke earlier this year about getting into the F1 market.

Speaking to Bild about F1 having “strong growth – also among the younger generation” as well as “great visibility and interested” in the United States, Gulden added: “Formula 1 is a big business.

“Most of the contracts in F1 regarding technical sponsors expire in 2026. We are talking with several teams, and the plans are so advanced that I can’t say anything. We will do so as soon as we can.”

But while reports in June claimed Mercedes to Adidas was a done deal, confirmation of that has yet to come.

Now the German sportswear manufacturer is also being linked to Audi, who will officially enter Formula 1 in 2026 when they rebrand the Sauber team, with SportBusiness claiming “advanced” talks.

‘It is understood that discussions with the team behind the Audi F1 project are at an advanced stage and the global sportswear brand is close to a deal to become the Audi factory team’s apparel sponsor from its F1 entry in 2026,’ read the report.

‘The Germany-based Adidas will enter F1 for the first time in 2025 with the Mercedes F1 team.’

The latest Audi headlines amidst rumours of ‘turmoil’

Audi’s Formula 1 preparations not only continue with new sponsors and partnerships arriving, the team having done a deal with BP and its associated brand Castrol, but also in the personnel department.

In the last few weeks Audi revealed Mattia Binotto would be the new Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer, in charge of Audi’s Hinwil factory and technical department, before confirming Jonathan Wheatley will become the Team Principal after his Red Bull gardening leave period.

The only big thing missing is a second driver for next season.

The team signed Nico Hulkenberg earlier this season and were said to be in the running for Carlos Sainz, only for the Spaniard to choose Williams instead.

Although Audi were expected to retain either Valtteri Bottas or Zhou Guanyu, with the Finn the favourite to continue his Formula 1 career, of late rumours have suggested 19-year-old Brazilian and current McLaren junior Gabriel Bortoleto could be in the running.

