Mick Schumacher “is being discussed” as a potential Audi F1 driver for the F1 2025 season, local media has claimed, with Valtteri Bottas “causing problems” for the team.

And McLaren junior Gabriel Bortoleto and Williams F1 2024 super sub Franco Colapinto have both reportedly been crossed off Audi F1’s shortlist, with the youngsters said to be no longer attainable.

Mick Schumacher ‘being discussed’ by Audi F1 as F1 2025 shortlist shrinks

With the exception of the Red Bull-affiliated teams, Audi, who will take over the existing Sauber outfit in time for the F1 2026 regulation changes, remain the only team yet to finalise their F1 2025 driver lineup.

Having announced the signing of Nico Hulkenberg from Haas in April, Audi F1 missed out on top target Carlos Sainz, who opted to join Williams, forcing the Swiss-based team to explore other options.

Multiple reports over recent weeks have indicated that 10-time grand prix winner Bottas, 35, is close to securing a contract extension, having originally joined Sauber from Mercedes at the start of 2022.

However, Bottas has been consistent in his stance of only being interested in a multi-year contract to ensure that he will remain involved for Audi F1’s highly anticipated arrival in 2026, with the team believed to be reluctant to commit to him beyond the end of next season.

A report by Swiss-German publication Blick has claimed that Bottas – currently bottom of the F1 2024 Drivers’ Standings with zero points to his name – is “causing problems” for Audi F1, likely because he is pushing for “a better contract with more money.”

Audi F1 have been heavily linked with a move for Bortoleto if they opt for an all-new driver lineup for F1 2025, with the 19-year-old currently leading the prestigious F2 (formerly GP2) feeder series standings.

It has been suggested recently that Bortoleto could even be signed as Sauber’s reserve driver for next season before stepping up to a full-time seat to coincide with the Audi F1 rebrand in 2026.

However, a move for Bortoleto, the McLaren-backed starlet who is managed by current Aston Martin driver and two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso, is now considered unlikely.

The same is said of Colapinto, who has impressed since replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, scoring his first F1 points with an eighth-placed finish in Baku last month.

James Vowles, the Williams team principal, revealed in the aftermath of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix that he is willing to help Colapinto secure a seat with Audi F1 for next season, having already committed to partnering Sainz and Alex Albon.

However, Vowles conceded during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend that interest in Colapinto is “rather small.”

Red Bull have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old Argentine, though long-serving adviser Helmut Marko recently conceded that Colapinto is under “a long-term contract with Williams.”

These developments could open the door for Schumacher to make a surprise return for F1 2025, with the son of seven-time World Champion Michael under consideration by Audi F1 chiefs.

Schumacher has been pushing for a return to F1 since being dropped by Haas at the end of 2022, with the 25-year-old currently combining his duties as Mercedes F1 reserve driver with an Alpine race seat in the World Endurance Championship.

It was previously reported that Audi F1 were reluctant to field two German drivers for F1 2025, having already committed to signing Hulkenberg.

However, a lack of attractive options is set to force Audi F1 to reconsider their stance on Schumacher.

Schumacher recently received the backing of Marko, who claimed it would be “incomprehensible” if Audi F1 were to overlook him in favour of Bottas and admitted it’s now or never for the German’s hopes of an F1 return.

According to Germany’s RTL, Marko said: “I think the Audi car will certainly not be a winning car next year.

“That means there would have been no pressure on either Audi or the driver [Schumacher].

“It would be a good comparison with Nico Hulkenberg. And if his performance isn’t right, you can always make a change for 2026.

“I don’t know exactly, but if the situation is really that Valtteri Bottas gets the chance, then the whole thing is even more incomprehensible to me.

“I think if Schumacher doesn’t get this seat, then the Formula 1 story is over for him.

“Then he should concentrate on the long-distance races, where he was very successful, and do that.

“If he stays in motorsport, then he has to find something that he enjoys, but where he also has a chance of winning.”

