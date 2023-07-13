Audi’s increasing focus on its Formula 1 project spells out a significant impact on other racing categories, according to German media.

Audi is set to curtail its involvement in other categories of motorsport, as a result of its entry to Formula 1 in association with the Sauber outfit from 2026.

The German manufacturer is currently ramping up its infrastructure in preparation for entry to F1, having announced a return to the sport last year.

Audi slashes its motorsport portfolio

According to a report in Germany’s Motorsport-Magazin, a decision has been officially made by Audi’s Board of Management to begin the process of curbing its involvement in customer racing from 2024.

This means there will be no financial support for teams in programmes such as DTM and endurance racing.

Chris Reinke, head of customer sport for Audi, has already begun the process of informing competitors of the decision to drastically reorganise Audi Sport’s customer racing department.

The move comes as Audi goes through a change of CEO – former CEO Markus Duesmann will be replaced by Gernot Dollner from September 1st – Duesmann having pushed for the change to the programmes.

Their Dakar involvement will cease after 2024, meaning drivers Mattias Ekstrom, Carlos Sainz and Stephane Peterhansel will be left without a drive – Audi’s sole factory involvement in motorsport will be at F1 level.

There will also be no further investment into the DTM or endurance racing, due to the life cycle of the Audi R8 coming to an end, and the direction of the marque switching to the production of electric cars solely from 2030. Continuing to manufacture a V10-engined GT3 car no longer fits into this ethos.

Rolf Michl: Audi’s customer racing will still exist, but with no financial support for factory teams

Rolf Michl, managing director of Audi Sport, has denied Audi’s customer racing department will be fully shut down, indicating privateer entries may still be able to race the GT3 R8.

“Audi Sport customer racing will not be wound up or closed down,” he said.

“Audi Sport customer racing will still exist. We’ve received approval for all scopes, i.e. both technical support, spare parts service also on site, and the entire customer support that has distinguished us for years.

“That is the very clear decision that, with the focus on Formula 1 entry in 2026, there will unfortunately no longer be any financial support for the field teams from our side from 2024. This relates specifically to the support of parts packages and Audi Sport drivers.

“We will ensure that our current vehicles can remain in operation in every respect. But strategic use has not been approved for us from 2024. We had to accept the decision from the Audi board with a heavy heart.”

The decision comes following the exit of the Audi LMDh project from the World Endurance Championship and IMSA, the exit of Audi from Formula E, and a factory exit from the DTM in 2020.

