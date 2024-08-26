Audi F1 add ‘important piece of the puzzle’ as Mattia Binotto makes latest new hire

The Audi F1 team has announced another key hire ahead of their Formula 1 arrival in F1 2026, with Mattia Binotto describing the new signing as “another important piece of the puzzle.”

Audi, who will take over the existing Sauber team in time for F1’s major regulation changes in 2026, are currently stepping up plans for their long-awaited entry.

Audi F1 latest key signing as F1 2026 preparation bursts into life

Last month the team appointed Binotto, the former Ferrari team principal, to the dual role of chief technical and operating officer following the dismissals of Andreas Seidl and chairman Oliver Hoffmann.

Binotto’s appointment was swiftly followed by the signing of Jonathan Wheatley, the long-serving Red Bull sporting director, as Audi F1 team principal.

Wheatley is expected to begin work at the Hinwil-based team by July next year at the latest.

Audi F1 has now furthered strengthened their ranks by appointing Florian Büngener to the role of chief communication officer.

Büngener, who will start work with Audi on September 1, joins after successful career in the motor racing and automotive industries, having previously worked for the likes of ABT Sportline, Fiat & Abarth and Hyundai’s European division.

Binotto said: “Bringing Florian onboard helps us put another important piece of the puzzle in place, as Sauber continues growing into the Audi factory team which will debut in 2026.

“His approach, experience and drive will be fundamental as we not only communicate our activities but, mainly, we tell our story and our values to the growing audience of Formula 1.

“Florian joins the team to lead our growing communications department and will help it soar to new heights.”

Büngener added: “The Audi F1 Project is one of the most exciting developments in motorsport, if not in the whole sport industry at this stage, and I am pleased and determined to help it as it enters a pivotal moment ahead of 2026.

“The team has already moved on the path towards progressive and customer-centric communication beyond the racetrack and I’m focused on accelerating this process ahead of the debut of Audi’s factory entry.”

Büngener’s arrival comes after a disappointing Dutch Grand Prix for Sauber at Zandvoort, where Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu were both lapped twice in finishing 19th and 20th respectively.

Audi announced their first driver signing back in April, with Nico Hulkenberg set to arrive from Haas on a multi-year deal from F1 2025.

The identity of Hulkenberg’s team-mate is yet to be confirmed, with Audi forced to consider alternative options after missing out on Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon, who elected to join Williams and Haas respectively from next season.

