Audi F1 explain decision behind dramatic Mattia Binotto return in big shake-up

Following the bombshell announcement of sweeping changes in the Audi Formula 1 project, the hiring of Mattia Binotto has been explained as a move to create “independence” for the team.

As preparations continue for Audi’s arrival on the Formula 1 grid in 2026 – at which point the Sauber team will morph into Audi’s F1 outfit – the German brand has announced the signing of former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto, who will take over from Andreas Seidl at the head of their F1 operations.

Mattia Binotto part of Audi F1 ‘independence’ blueprint

With chairman Oliver Hoffmann also out the door, Audi has moved to explain these shock changes. They state that Binotto coming in as chief operating and chief technical officer ‘ensures the autonomy and independence of the Audi F1 project’, giving ‘responsibility and accountability’ to Binotto.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner believes this move will free Audi’s F1 team from their wider structure and allow for faster, authoritative decisions.

Binotto will assume his new roles as of August 1.

“Our aim is to bring the entire Formula 1 project up to F1 speed by means of clear management structures, defined responsibilities, reduced interfaces, and efficient decision-making processes,” said Döllner.

“For this purpose, the team must be able to act independently and quickly.”

Audi F1 project continues to gather momentum

Binotto last held a position in Formula 1 back in 2022, the Italian leaving Ferrari at the end of that year after holding the team principal role since 2019. He was succeeded by Fred Vasseur, who left Sauber to take on the Ferrari team principal position.

Starting out with Ferrari in 1995 and going on to lead their engine division before ultimately rising to the team boss role, Binotto, Audi hope, will make a “decisive contribution” as he puts his “extensive experience” into their new Formula 1 project.

“I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Mattia Binotto for our ambitious Formula 1 project,“ said Döllner.

“With his extensive experience of more than 25 years in Formula 1, he will undoubtedly be able to make a decisive contribution for Audi.“

One-half of Audi’s future F1 line-up is confirmed with Nico Hulkenberg to join from Haas for F1 2025 – the final season under the Sauber name – leaving one seat remaining to be filled, which the likes of departing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz have been heavily linked with.

