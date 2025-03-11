Audi F1 boss Mattia Binotto has hinted that the German marque could form an “alliance” with rival teams in order to take on the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari.

Audi F1 will officially arrive on the grid next year, having recently confirmed to PlanetF1.com that it has completed its 100 per cent takeover of the current Sauber team.

Audi F1 to exert political power to take on Mercedes and Ferrari

Despite Sauber’s current on-track woes, expectations are high for Audi with the brand enjoying huge success in endurance racing over the last two decades.

Rival car manufacturers Mercedes and Ferrari have influence across the field with Mercedes set to supply customer engines to three teams – McLaren, Alpine and Williams – in F1 2026.

Current Sauber engine suppliers Ferrari, meanwhile, have what is often described as a ‘B team’ in the form of American outfit Haas.

The same is true of Red Bull, who have a two-team presence on the grid since 2006 courtesy of the Racing Bulls (formerly Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri) team.

Having a number of rival teams on their side is perceived to give Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull considerable strength when it comes to major decisions in F1.

Binotto spent almost three decades at Ferrari, rising to the role of team principal before being replaced by Fred Vasseur at the end of the Scuderia’s turbulent 2022 season.

Speaking to German publication Auto Motor und Sport, Binotto hinted that Audi F1 could reach out to rival teams in order to increase their sway in F1’s political arena.

Put to him that F1 teams require political alliances to succeed, he said: “That’s a good point.

“There are a few teams that are not in an alliance. It would be good if these teams formed one.”

It is unclear which teams Binotto could be referring to with most outfits on the grid tied down for the foreseeable future.

McLaren, Alpine and Williams are all due to compete with Mercedes power until the end of the 2030 season, while current Mercedes customers Aston Martin will enter a works partnership with Aston Martin next year.

Honda’s switch to Aston Martin will see Red Bull join forces with US giants Ford, with the two parties working on an F1 2026 power unit.

Haas announced last July that they will remain with Ferrari power until the end of 2028, with the team going on to announce a technical partnership with Toyota as the Japanese manufacturer evaluates a potential F1 comeback.

The incoming Cadillac F1 team will also compete with Ferrari engines and gearboxes from F1 2026 before the General Motors brand produce their own power unit, which is expected to be ready for 2028.

Audi F1 told PlanetF1.com in March 2023 that they are not “actively seeking” a customer team with the German manufacturer’s full focus on their burgeoning partnership with Sauber.

It is unclear if the team’s stance has shifted since a restructure last summer saw Binotto replace former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl, who departed along with chairman Oliver Hoffman.

Long-serving Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley is expected to start work as Audi F1 team principal next month.

