Audi F1 has announced a change in title sponsor as the iconic brand prepares to join the Formula 1 grid in 2026.

Audi F1 has confirmed that it will partner with British multinational neobank and fintech company Revolut, in a deal which will see the firm become Audi’s new title partner from F1 2026 and beyond.

Audi F1: Will the team find success?

In order to join the grid in 2026, Audi will morph the current Sauber entry into the Audi F1 works team, which will continue to operate out of Switzerland, with the new Audi power unit developed in Germany.

Stake has served as the title sponsor of Sauber since 2024, but that will change for the Audi F1 era, as Revolut take over as title partner.

The partnership is promising to provide new ways for fans to interact with the sport on F1 race weekends, plus exclusive benefits for Revolut customers. Revolut will also be heavily involved in Audi F1’s financial and merchandise sale operations.

Jonathan Wheatley, Sauber/Audi F1 team principal, said: “With Revolut, we have found a partner that shares our core ethos of innovation and relentless ambition.

“This is more than a brand fit; it is a strategic alliance, engineered to challenge conventions in motorsport.

“From 2026, Revolut’s digital-first solutions will power key areas of our operations while also redefining how fans and communities engage with our team – delivering a seamless and engaging experience on and off the track.”

Gernot Döllner, AUDI AG CEO and Sauber Motorsport chairman, added: “Audi is entering Formula 1 with a clear ambition: to use the platform as a technologically relevant and economically sustainable investment in the future of the Audi brand.

“We firmly believe in the success of our project, which we are approaching with a realistic attitude and a mindset of continuous improvement.

“In Revolut, we have found a partner that shares our ambitions and attitude. Formula 1 is a global stage that offers us the opportunity to reach new target groups together and generate enthusiasm for our products.”

Just a few months ago, it appeared as though Audi F1 had major work on their hands to transform the fortunes of their team currently known as Sauber, which had largely fallen to backmarker status. But, the rebound has been impressive.

Sauber has thrived under the leadership of former Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto – who joined as Sauber/Audi F1 chief technical and operating officer – and Jonathan Wheatley, the former Red Bull sporting director turned Sauber/Audi F1 team principal.

The team is on a run of five consecutive points-scoring results, which includes Nico Hulkenberg taking his long-awaited first F1 podium at the British Grand Prix, Sauber’s first such result since 2012.

A continuation of such form will provide a solid base for the start of the Audi F1 era in 2026, as new chassis and engine regulations come into force.

