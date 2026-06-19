Audi driver Gabriel Bortoleto has claimed that, with a class-leading power unit, the team would have won races this season.

Instead, the Brazilian explained that, such is the team’s current power deficit, it can add up to more than a second per lap at certain circuits.

Audi engine deficits add to ‘more than a second’ per lap

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Both of Audi’s two points this season have been scored by Bortoleto, with the team making no secret that, as it becomes an official factory constructor in 2026, a five-year target for success is more realistic.

However, the Brazilian added that its 2026 chassis would be among the best on the grid in the current field, with its power unit currently being its main limiting factor.

Audi is among the power unit manufacturers listed to be eligible for at least two Additional Development Upgrades Opportunities [ADUO] in the next power unit homologation period, meaning its raw power statistics sit at least 4% below that of Red Bull Powertrains, which was recently adjudged as the benchmark.

While the team has been fighting on the fringes of the points for much of the season in a congested midfield, Bortoleto hopes gains in the R26’s power will yield the biggest benefits on track.

“I think it’s clear that we have a chassis that is very strong,” Bortoleto told PlanetF1.com and others.

“It’s not a championship-winning chassis yet, we don’t have yet that car that, if we had a great engine in it, we would have been able to win races, but we have a chassis that is very competitive today.

“It’s clear also from the ADUO that we have a deficit on the engine, and we are losing quite a lot per lap. I think Mattia [Binotto] already mentioned in the past more than a second, depending on the track, and this is not exaggerating.

“This is the truth about where we are standing, and it’s normal, because it’s the first season of our engine.

“We developed everything in house with people that have been in Audi for many years now. So, I think that the place where we have the most margin to improve is definitely the engine.”

Bortoleto warned against creating expectations around power unit improvement too soon, however, adding it is “not fair” to expect the team to reduce its deficit in the immediate term.

However, with the resources at Audi’s disposal in the years to come, the 21-year-old feels the team will be able to compete beyond this season.

More about the F1 2026 power units

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Explained: F1’s complex power unit upgrade system

“I think we need time,” he added. “I think we have the structure, we have the money, we have everything we need, the people to win, we just need time to develop, because racing is not like tennis or football, that you can change things quickly.

“They manufacture parts that takes a crazy amount of lead time to be ready to develop, to be tested, to put on track, and we need to be patient in that sense.

“I already asked for a plan for the team, and I see the plan in this medium to long term very clearly. So, I’m confident that we’re going to be fighting very soon.”

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