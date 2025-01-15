Incoming Audi F1 team principal Jonathan Wheatley is reportedly set to start working for his new employers in April after an early release was agreed with Red Bull.

It comes after the existing Sauber team announced the departure of managing director and team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi on Tuesday morning.

Jonathan Wheatley set for early Red Bull release to take up Audi F1 job

Audi F1 confirmed the appointment of Wheatley as team principal last August following a highly successful stint as Red Bull’s sporting director.

Wheatley left his role at Red Bull at the end of the F1 2024 season and had been expected to serve an extended period of gardening leave, having not been expected to start with Audi F1 until July 2025 at the latest.

However, multiple reports have claimed that Audi F1 have struck a deal with Red Bull to secure the services of Wheatley in advance.

Jonathan Wheatley: F1’s newest team principal

He is expected to start work with Audi F1 on April 1, five days before the third race of the F1 2025 season in Japan.

Alunni Bravi had effectively served as Sauber’s team principal over the last two seasons in his role as team manager and team representative following Fred Vasseur’s move to Ferrari at the end of 2022.

Sauber confirmed Alunni Bravi’s exit in a statement earlier on Tuesday, paving the way for Wheatley to slot into the top job months earlier than had been expected.

Paying tribute to Alunni Bravi’s contribution, Sauber boss Mattia Binotto said: “Having worked closely with him in the months since my arrival to Hinwil, I want to pay tribute to Alessandro, a true team player who came to embody the essence of Sauber throughout the years.

“Alessandro played a wide range of roles within the team, steering it through difficult and exciting times alike.

“As he moves onto a new venture, the whole company would like to thank him for all his energy and contributions over the years and wish him the best for the future.”

Alunni Bravi added: “It is an emotional time as my journey with Sauber reaches its end.

“Since I joined in 2017, I have seen this team grow and change beyond what anyone could have imagined.

“This organisation went through exciting and difficult times alike, all without ever losing its spirit and its commitment, which is something I find inspiring, and I was proud of being able to represent the team as its public face in the last two years.

“As I move on to a new project, I want to thank Finn Rausing, all those who put so much trust and faith in me at Sauber and Audi, and all the colleagues I have been working with for the last eight years.

“This team is a family and has a bright future ahead.”

Sauber finished bottom of the F1 2024 Constructors’ standings, having been forced to wait until the penultimate race in Qatar to score their first points of the season.

The team will field an all-new driver lineup for F1 2025 after Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto replaced Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

This year marks the team’s last season under the Sauber banner, with Audi F1 set to arrive in time for the F1 2026 regulation changes.

Wheatley was one of a number of senior figures to announce his departure from Red Bull last year, with F1 design guru Adrian Newey leaving to join Aston Martin.

Newey has been appointed to the role of managing technical partner at the Silverstone-based outfit and is to become an Aston Martin shareholder.

PlanetF1.com revealed last week that Newey is set to start work his his new team on Monday March 3, contrary to reports elsewhere that he would link up with Aston Martin on March 2.

