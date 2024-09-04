Audi F1 boss Mattia Binotto has revealed that Theo Pourchaire and Gabriel Bortoleto are among the “many names” on the team’s shortlist for the F1 2025 season.

Audi, who will take over the existing Sauber team in time for the major F1 2026 regulation changes, are yet to confirm the identity of Nico Hulkenberg‘s team-mate for next season.

Mattia Binotto confirms Theo Porchaire, Gabriel Bortoleto on Audi F1 shortlist

The Hinwil-based team have been forced to consider alternative options after missing out on top targets Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon, who opted to join Williams and Haas respectively for F1 2025.

Current incumbents Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu remain contenders, with Audi also linked with F2 driver and McLaren junior driver Gabriel Bortoleto in recent weeks.

Fernando Alonso, who manages Bortoleto, recently confirmed that Audi are among several teams to have registered an interest in the 19-year-old Brazilian, who has enjoyed an impressive debut season in F2 in 2024.

Binotto, who was appointed in the dual role of chief operating and technical officer of the Audi F1 project in July, was pictured in conversation with Bortoleto on the grid at last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, fuelling speculation that a deal could be on the cards.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com, Binotto confirmed that Bortoleto is under consideration by Audi, as well as reserve driver Pourchaire, who has struggled to find a place in F1 despite winning the Formula 2 title last year.

He said: “Theo is our reserve driver, he’s already part of the family and have no doubt that he is in our list.

“Gabriel is doing very well in F2. I think he’s shown to be a great talent and, certainly, we are looking to what he is doing, as we are looking to many others.

“I don’t see those as the only names which have our attention.

“There are many names on the list with great potential, great expertise, great experience.

“It’s a matter of needing to judge what’s most important for us in the short, medium and long term and go for a clear, clear plan, which today I do not really have an answer.”

Bottas, the former Williams and Mercedes star, told media including PlanetF1.com at Monza that he is only targeting a multi-year contract with Audi/Sauber.

And the 10-time grand prix winner admitted that his career could conclude at the end of this season if his demand is not met, with Audi/Sauber the only non-Red Bull team yet to finalise their F1 2025 driver lineup.

Bottas said: “I’m only interested in a multi-year contract. Because for me, doing just one year, I know that next year probably won’t be easy for my career. That’s not that interesting.

“For me, the main thing is to be part of a clear project and to have a clear plan for the years ahead. At this stage of my career. I think that’s important.

“Of course, it has crossed my mind and I’ve had to think: ‘What if I’m not in Formula ?’

“But I think it’s still too early to think about that for the next years ahead.

“I’ll always be racing something. That’s what I’ve done all my life. For sure, I won’t just stay on the beach.”

