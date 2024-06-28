Audi Formula 1 power unit achieves ‘significant milestones’ in testing

In a new interview, Audi Formula Racing CEO Adam Baker and CTO Stefan Dreyer have praised the development of the company’s incoming Formula 1 power unit, with “significant milestones and goals achieved.”

Audi’s F1 power unit has been in development for the past two years; now, Audi has conducted an interview with two of the key personnel involved in order to provide the media with select updates about the progress of the program and what we can expect from the future.

Audi’s power unit is “running dynamically”

AFR CEO Adam Baker has stated that, after two years, the power unit is “running dynamically on the test bench,” which means that the combustion engine, electric motor, battery, and control electronics are all functioning in harmony.

“The Audi Power Unit has already covered simulated race distances on the test bench,” Baker stated. “We gained a lot of testing time with the individual components in 2023 and were able to incorporate the experience gained into the next construction stages in parallel.

“Significant milestones and goals have been achieved, which gives the entire team a good feeling.”

Though the process of development may seem slow to onlookers, AFR chief technical officer Stefan Dreyer shed light on what kind of work this development entails.

“We implemented a very ambitious modernization and expansion of our test facility,” he said. “Today, we have 22 state-of-the-art test benches at the site. Our new development tools are state-of-the-art and have enabled us to achieve a steep learning curve.

“By testing on the test bench under simulated racing conditions we gain important insights in this phase of the project.

“After the successful race distances with the Power Unit we will soon be doing the same with the entire drive system, which means the combination of Power Unit and transmission.

“At the same time, we are going full throttle with performance development in order to achieve the goals we have set ourselves.”

The latest on Audi’s F1 entrance

👉 Audi F1 now ‘talking to four race winners’ as silly season hots up

👉 Audi F1 land yet another major new recruit ahead of F1 2026 entry

Audi is able to utilize its test benches to simulate race conditions at various different tracks on Formula 1’s calendar, as each track presents distinct challenges for the system. Dreyer used the example of F1’s Las Vegas track: the mix of fast and slow corners paired with a long straight provides a serious test for both the combustion engine and the Energy Recovery System.

“Hearing the Audi power unit being simulated today on tracks like Spielberg, Singapore or Las Vegas, not only gives everyone involved goosebumps, but also gives us the feeling that we are a big step closer to our first race in 2026,” Baker said.

Audi has leveraged its previous motorsport experience in series like Le Mans, Formula E, and Dakar in order to give the F1 project a head start, but Dreyer makes a point to note that those previous projects are just for inspiration; the F1 project is designed to break the latest boundaries of technology.

The design and development process has been intense since day one, as the AFR team has had to accomplish key milestones every month — but now, “the remaining time until 2026 is all about achieving our development goals in terms of maximum overall vehicle performance with full focus,” Baker says.

“So far, we have achieved all the targets we set ourselves for performance and efficiency in this phase,” Dreyer added.

Sticking to the rules

Even though Audi isn’t actually providing power units for Formula 1 yet, the automaker has still had to comply with FIA rulings regarding the amount of bench testing it can undertake, as well as how much money it can spend now that the cost cap is in place.

“One advantage was that we were able to start on a blank sheet of paper, so to speak, creating our own company, Audi Formula Racing GmbH, for the project,” Baker pointed out.

“We had a clear picture of structures, systems, processes and the right mindset right from the start.

“There has never been such a direct link between operational efficiency and sporting success in Formula 1. The fact that we can operate at the limit of the cost cap with PU development puts us on a par with our competitors.”

There’s still plenty of time left to continue developing its power unit, but Audi’s confidence in its success at this early venture shows we’re likely to have a fascinating manufacturer battle on our hands in 2026.

