Audi takeover rumours swirl again ahead of incoming F1 2026 arrival

As Audi ready for their F1 2026 arrival, it has been reported that their plans for Sauber have now been upgraded to a full takeover of the Swiss outfit.

F1 2026 will mark a season of major change for Formula 1, as new chassis and power unit regulations sweep into the series, carrying with it the potential for a major shake-up of the pecking order.

And the new regulations have attracted new manufacturers to the series such as Audi, with Sauber set to morph into the Audi works team from that season.

Audi to complete full takeover of Sauber?

Audi purchased a minority stake in Sauber Motorsport back in January 2023, with the plan then being to increase their shareholding as preparations for their F1 arrival continue.

However, as per Bloomberg, while the original plan involved a maximum of 70 per cent ownership of Sauber Motorsport from Audi, now under the stewardship of new CEO Gernot Döllner, the plan is to complete a full takeover, as per a source.

PlanetF1.com reached out to Sauber on the matter, who did not confirm nor deny the possibility of a full Audi takeover.

“We don’t comment on speculation and we don’t offer comments on the shareholder structure of the team,” a spokesperson stated.

PlanetF1.com has also asked Audi for their take on the speculation but has not received a reply at the time of writing.

Following the conclusion of Sauber’s partnership with Alfa Romeo, the team has now transitioned to Stake as the building blocks continue to be put in place ahead of the Audi era.

And Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas believes this is a process which can now ramp up post-Alfa Romeo.

“A little bit more now that Alfa Romeo brand is out,” Bottas said of the work with Audi, when speaking to media including PlanetF1.com.

“I think the cooperation will start quite soon, I would imagine because Audi already wants to be competitive in their first year. We’ve got Sauber and now they will need to work together.

“But that’s all going on behind the scenes. As a driver, whatever meetings and stuff is happening behind, we are not always aware of those things but things are starting to pick up now.”

Both Bottas and team-mate Zhou Guanyu will look to use the F1 2024 campaign to secure new deals with the team, as the transition to Audi draws closer.

