Two-time IndyCar Champion Álex Palou is at peace with not making the Formula 1 grid, as he will happily take his two titles over zero F1 wins, but could Audi be set to drastically alter his career course?

Palou is no stranger to the Formula 1 ladder, having previously raced in GP3, Formula 3 and Formula 2, while also serving as McLaren reserve driver in 2023, but the Spaniard has rose to fame in the United States as a two-time IndyCar Champion, as he chases a third crown in 2024.

Álex Palou happy with IndyCar titles over ‘no wins’ in F1

After the breakdown in his relationship with McLaren and subsequent lawsuit – after he reneged on a contract to race with their IndyCar team – it appeared as though the F1 door had closed on Palou, but now multiple reports have placed him on the shortlist of Sauber – to become Audi from 2026 – as a contender to complete their F1 2025 line-up.

But, in an interview with Marca, Palou reflected very positively on his experiences of racing in IndyCar, stating that he is “incredibly enjoying every day here” as he battles for wins and titles.

And compare that to had he been successful in making it to F1, Palou knows he would not have been a two-time World Champion, highlighting how a driver like Williams’ Alex Albon has not yet taken a win, so his enjoyment of IndyCar competition creates a major question mark over the Audi F1 speculation.

“Some people think that, for example, [Alex] Albon has had a better racing career than me. But I’d rather have two IndyCar titles than no Formula 1 wins at all,” said Palou.

“Obviously we all would have liked to have been in Formula 1 and seen what we could have done, but we all know I wouldn’t have won two championships.

“I obviously tried. If it didn’t work out… that’s fine. Let’s say it doesn’t hurt. I tried, it didn’t work out and that’s it. I haven’t lost anything. And no, I don’t think Formula 1 has missed anything as I haven’t missed anything either.

“I’m incredibly enjoying every day here, winning races and championships.”

Sauber/Audi already has one-half of its F1 driver line-up sorted for F1 2025 and beyond, as Nico Hulkenberg prepares to make the move after two seasons back on the Formula 1 grid with Haas.

