Audi's eye-catching Monaco livery revives a legendary motorsport connection

Audi will run a special livery at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix to pay tribute to pre-war racing great Tazio Nuvolari, ‘The Flying Mantuan’.

The team has reworked the car’s livery, replacing the red at the rear for a bright yellow.

Audi Monaco livery honours Tazio Nuvolari

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The Audi F1 car is also sporting the four rings, the same logo that appeared on the Auto Union cars Nuvolari raced in the thirties.

Revealing the new look, Audi captioned the post: “Some nicknames become legendary.

“Tazio Nuvolari aka “The Flying Mantuan” is part of our legacy and this yellow is our tribute.”

The revised look comes as Audi unveiled its first supercar with a high-performance hybrid powertrain, the ‘Nuvolari’.

With 1,001 PS and a top speed of more than 350 km/h, the Nuvolari becomes the most powerful vehicle and the fastest production vehicle in Audi’s history. The supercar will be on the road in 2027.

Speaking about the new Audi, Nico Hulkenberg said: “For me, what truly counts is the overall package – that is, how the car feels, how precisely it responds, and how well performance and drivability complement each other. The Nuvolar really has a lot to offer.”

His teammate Gabriel Bortoleto was also impressed.

“What stands out immediately is how clean and predictable the car feels on turn-in. There’s basically no understeer, which is impressive given the level of performance,” he said.

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