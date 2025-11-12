115 days ahead of its very first Formula 1 race, Audi F1 dropped a tease of what is to come as their F1 2026 concept car emerged from its covers.

Named the ‘R26 Concept’, the model offers a preview of what the inaugural Audi Formula 1 car will look like, the German marquee calling it ‘one of the first expressions of the brand’s new visual identity’, which will follow the minimalist philosophy. The ultimate goal for Audi F1 is to win. The target is a championship challenge by 2030.

Audi R26 F1 concept a sign of what is to come

While the current World Championship remains in full swing, as McLaren’s Lando Norris look to ride his current wave of momentum all the way to a first title, anticipation is already building over what awaits in F1 2026.

At that stage, the sport will embark on a new era, as heavily revamped chassis and engine regulations come into force.

The cars are set to become smaller and 30 kilograms lighter. They will also make use of active aerodynamics on both wings, as the Drag Reduction System [DRS] prepares to bow out.

On the engine side, the new creations will see electrical power output triple, while the internal combustion engine will evolve to run on fully sustainable biofuel.

The new rules were enough to entice Audi into the sport on both fronts, as a chassis and engine manufacturer. Sauber is to become Audi F1 from 2026 following the German brand’s takeover of the Swiss outfit.

Audi F1 will have three bases. Sauber’s current Hinwil factory will continue to take charge of the chassis, and will take over race operations duties under the Audi F1 banner. The Audi engine will be housed at their Neuburg facility, and a technology office has been established in Bicester, England.

With fellow incoming team Cadillac F1 also establishing a UK base at Silverstone, it means that 10 of the 11 F1 2026 teams will have a presence in the UK. Ferrari marks the only exception as they continue to operate solely out of Maranello.

The unveiling of Audi’s R26 F1 2026 concept car only further heightens the palpable buzz surrounding their F1 entry, and the world-renowned manufacturer is here to win.

The Audi R26 concept F1 car

“By entering the pinnacle of motorsport, Audi is making a clear, ambitious statement,” said Audi CEO Gernot Döllner.

“It is the next chapter in the company’s renewal. Formula 1 will be a catalyst for the change towards a leaner, faster and more innovative Audi.

“We are not entering Formula 1 just to be there. We want to win. At the same time, we know that you don’t become a top team in Formula 1 overnight. It takes time, perseverance and tireless questioning of the status quo.

“By 2030, we want to fight for the World Championship title.”

How F1 2026 is shaping up

Formula 1 has enjoyed a popularity surge of the likes never seen before over recent years, stemming from the success of Netflix’s hit docuseries ‘Drive to Survive’. The momentum continued with ‘F1: The Movie’, starring Brad Pitt and co-produced by seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

Audi looks forward to tapping into the marketing benefits which competing in Formula 1 offers.

The Audi R26 concept car

“Of course, Formula 1 is pure emotion. However, Audi is entering with a clear rationale behind it, Döllner continued. “The cost cap ensures financial sustainability, while the global reach of F1 offers unmatched brand visibility.

“This opens new opportunities to engage with additional target groups – particularly in our core markets: the US, Europe and China.

“Audi’s Formula 1 story is just beginning, but motorsport has always been part of who we are. From the Auto Union Silver Arrows of the 1930s to dominance in touring cars, rallying

and hybrid triumphs at the Le Mans 24 Hours – whenever Audi entered a racing series, success followed.

“Audi has never entered just to compete, but instead with the aim of leading, innovating and being victorious. That’s exactly what we are striving for in Formula 1.”

Audi F1’s first driver line-up is set, with the impressive duo of Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto to transition over into the Audi era.

