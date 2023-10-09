Audi respond to rumours of shock decision over F1 2026 entry

Audi have responded to the rumours circulating that they might pull the plug on their planned takeover of the Alfa Romeo/Sauber team.

The German marque are two years away from even entering F1, but are already having to defend against rumours that they may opt to pull the plug on their planned entry to the sport.

Audi will enter partnership with the Sauber team, currently known as Alfa Romeo – the Hinwil-based squad will revert to their Sauber name for the 2024 and ’25 seasons before being rebranded as Audi from 2026 in what has been a long-awaited arrival of the VW Group in F1.

Audi deny rumours of F1 withdrawal

Rumours emerged in French media recently that Audi may be set to pull the plug on their planned takeover of the F1 team, with the issue apparently set to be put to a vote with the company board at an upcoming meeting.

Approached for comment, a spokesperson for Audi flatly denied the rumours to PlanetF1.com.

“Audi‘s F1 entry in 2026 is based on a decision of the Board of AUDI AG in alignment with the Supervisory Board of AUDI AG,” said the statement.

“As well as the Board and the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen Group.

“The schedule of Audi Formula Racing GmbH for the build-up of the organisation and the development of the 2026 F1 Power Unit at the site in Neuburg/Germany remains unchanged.”

Audi have already made preparations to cease their customer racing operations at the conclusion of 2023 as a result of their expanding F1 operation, and follows on from their exit of the LMDh project in the World Endurance Championship and IMSA, leaving Formula E, and an earlier exit from the DTM in 2020.

Over the weekend, Audi held a Family Festival at their Neuberg facility to showcase their F1 project, with board member and chief technical officer Oliver Hoffmann speaking with the employees.

Audi’s F1 power unit division CEO Adam Baker, and managing director Stefan Dreyer and Miriam Haubner, were also in attendance to meet and greet with the large gathering, as well as give talks on the plans for the F1 project.

