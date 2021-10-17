Australia promoter confident GP won’t be cancelled again

Australian Grand Prix promoter Andrew Westacott has assured that the 2022 staging will not be cancelled like the past two.

Since the pandemic took hold Formula 1 has not raced in Australia, traditionally the host of the opening round in a Formula 1 season.

Formula 1 tried to get the 2020 Australian Grand Prix underway as planned, but were forced into a cancellation shortly prior to the race weekend commencing.

Albert Park was then set to return to the calendar for 2021, initially pushed back from March to November, though once again it was ultimately cancelled with Qatar taking the vacant 2021 slot.

Australia’s next attempt to host Formula 1 action will arrive in 2022, with the event featuring on the schedule as Round 3 of 23, meaning the race would take place on April 10.

This time around though, Westacott, director of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, made it clear that there will be no third cancellation.

“The Australian Grand Prix will make its long-awaited return to Albert Park in 2022,” he said, as quoted by the Dutch arm of Motorsport.com.

“Melbourne is also part of the preliminary Formula 1 calendar.”

The Victorian Government backed up Westacott’s confidence, believing that the increasing uptake of the Covid vaccination will help the state to host the event safely.

“We are committed to the Australian Grand Prix,” a spokesperson told Australia’s Wide World of Sports.

“With the number of vaccinations rising every day, we look forward to successfully hosting another race in Albert Park in 2022.”

Should Formula 1 return to Albert Park in 2022, it will be a circuit which is different to the one which fans remember.

The most notable change is the removal of the chicane at the Turn 9/10 complex, which was formerly a sharp stop into a tight-right hander, but will now become a sweep.

Turns 3, 6, 13 and 15 will all be widened, with the latter two also set to have their cambers altered to increase the amount of racing lines.

Overall, it is hoped that a lap of the Albert Park circuit will be reduced by as much as five seconds.