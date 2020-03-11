Coronavirus scare at Melbourne hotel

A hotel in close proximity to the Albert Park street circuit has reported a case of Covid-19 but Australian GP organsiers are confident the race will go ahead as planned.

A 70-year-old Australian man who attended a function at the Albert Park Hotel restaurant on Saturday has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

He brought the total of confirmed cases in the Victoria State up to 18.

Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews told The Guardian: “We’re not announcing that schools are closing today, we are not cancelling the Grand Prix or footy.

“Now’s not the time for those things, but that time will come, and it is appropriate … to be frank with people, to be honest with people. We are going to ask a lot of Victorians.”

There are, however, more doubts about F1’s visit to Vietnam due to new travel restrictions.

Vietnam, set to host its maiden race in April, has extended its cancellation on visa-free travel to more European countries.

