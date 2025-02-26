Two years after the Australian Grand Prix organisers were slapped with a €120,000 fine for a track invasion by fans, they have announced the ‘Track Walk is back’.

And along with it comes a host of new security measures to ensure there’s no repeat of 2023’s safety breaches.

Australian GP ‘Track Walk is Back’ with stricter security measures

Two years ago the Australian Grand Prix organises banned fans from the traditional Track Walk, as it is known, when fans take to the circuit after the grand prix to celebrate with the drivers.

However, a breach in safety in 2023 saw spectators scale fences and make their way beyond barriers while cars were still on the track.

At the end of a crash-strewn race, one in which the drivers were sent out for a farcical final lap behind the Safety Car after a third red-flag stoppage, a number of spectators found their way onto the track and almost reached Nico Hulkenberg’s stricken Haas.

Stewards ruled that the organisers were in breach of Article 12.2.1.h of the International Sporting Code, which states, “Any unsafe act or failure to take reasonable measures, thus resulting in an unsafe situation.”

They were fined €120,000 and banned the Track Walk for the 2024 edition of the race, stopping fans from stepping foot onto the track.

However, the Track Walk is back this season with Australian Grand Prix Corporation boss Travis Auld announcing the return of the traditional post-race celebration.

“The Track Walk is a unique and cherished experience for our fans, and we are very excited to be able to welcome it back for 2025 and have this incredible moment shared around the world,” Auld said.

“There is nothing quite like seeing the passionate fans join in the celebration following the race and we can only hope that this year they’re celebrating an Aussie on the podium.”

There will be a range of measures to ensure it can return safely, including 10 purpose-built barrier gates to allow controlled access to the track. There will also be increased security.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos added: “The Track Walk is back! When the race ends on the Sunday, fans will be able to step out onto the track and safely soak in the atmosphere of this internationally acclaimed race.”

“The Grand Prix is one of Melbourne’s most iconic major sporting events – events like this create thousands of jobs for Victorians and fill our local hotels, cafes and attractions.”

This year the Australian Grand Prix is back as the very first race on the calendar, scheduled for 14-16 March.

