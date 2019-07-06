Australian GP retains 2020 season-opener slot

The Australian GP will remain the first race on the 2020 Formula 1 calendar it has been confirmed by Liberty Media.

The event joined the calendar in 1985 and was originally the final stop in November for the first few years after its inception.

In 1996 the Australian GP acted as the curtain-raiser for the Formula 1 season for the first time – with the exception of 2006 and 2010, it has remained there since.

The 2020 season will get underway in Melbourne on 15 March, the same date as the country’s Labour Day weekend, meaning it won’t clash with the opening weekend of the Australian Football League season which will take place the following weekend.

“We are pleased to announce that, as has been the case for many years now, the next FIA Formula 1 World Championship season will get underway in Melbourne,” said Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey, as quoted by F1i.com.

“The Albert Park circuit is one of the most popular venues on the calendar, much appreciated by everyone who works in Formula 1.

“The enthusiastic reception from the Australian fans makes this round really unique and special.

“There can be no better place to start the 2020 season, which will be significant as the sport will celebrate its 70th anniversary.”

The rest of the calendar is yet to be confirmed. The Vietnam and Dutch GP’s will both join the calendar for 2020, while races in Spain, Germany, Mexico, Great Britain and Italy all remain without contract beyond 2019.

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.