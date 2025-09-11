Grandstand tickets for next year’s Australian Grand Prix sold out just minutes after going on sale, with another capacity crowd expected when F1 hits Melbourne next March.

Ticket sales to the 2026 Albert Park event went on public sale on Wednesday, with demand quickly exhausting the available allocation of grandstand passes – though some general admission and hospitality packages remain available.

Australian GP grandstand tickets sell out in minutes

“We saw an incredible response to yesterday’s ticket on-sale, with several categories selling out within the first hour,” said Emma Pinwill, Chief Commercial Officer of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, in a statement to PlanetF1.com.

“It’s a clear sign that the appetite for Formula 1 in Australia is stronger than ever. For those still hoping to join us trackside, there are a range of tickets still available across all four days.

“As the 2026 season opener, next year’s event is shaping up to be one of our biggest and best.

“With Oscar Piastri continuing to impress on track, exciting new event offerings, and an upgraded fan experience, including the debut of the Oscar Piastri Grandstand, Albert Park will be the place to be in March.”

Last year, additional grandstands were constructed to meet demand, coupled with additional access bridges to ease movement around the circuit. PlanetF1.com understands there has been further grandstand seating added for F1 2026, with the structure along the front straight lengthened.

Demand for tickets to the Australian Grand Prix has been high since the event returned to the calendar in 2022.

It has boasted record crowds in successive years as organisers have slowly increased the capacity of the venue, understood to now be capped at around 135,000 people per day.

Considerations surrounding the ingress and egress of fans from Albert Park prompted those self-imposed limitations, which have been slowly increased over recent years. The capacity figure is expected to rise for 2027 following the opening of a new train station near the northern corner of the circuit.

More on the Australian Grand Prix

👉 Oscar Piastri admits ‘very surreal’ feeling as Australian GP grandstand announced

👉 F1 circuit contracts: What is the current contract status of every track?

Tickets for the Australian Grand Prix have been a hot topic in recent years, with fans critical of the on-demand pricing structure previously employed.

That system was done away with for next year’s race, though that coincided with an increase in prices.

The Australian Grand Prix is a four-day event, with track action beginning on Thursday courtesy of local support categories, headlined by the Australian Touring Car Championship (Supercars).

Growing attendance on the opening day has been a focus of organisers for some time, given the final three days have historically been sell-outs.

Next year’s Australian GP will be the opening round of the season and introduce fans to all-new regulations. Sweeping chassis and power unit changes are set to be introduced, with Cadillac also posed to join the grid in what will be its maiden grand prix.

That will coincide with the last event at the venue in its current guise, with significant work set to be undertaken on the pit and paddock complex.

First constructed ahead of F1’s arrival in Albert Park in 1996, the current pit building will be demolished in the wake of March’s event ahead of a new structure being ready for F1 2028, with team garages ready in 2027.

Read next: How the door remains open for iconic track to make F1 return