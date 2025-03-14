Lando Norris put in a late lap to pip Carlos Sainz to P1 in the opening practice session of the F1 2025 season with Lewis Hamilton down in 12th place.

Oliver Bearman recorded the first crash of the F1 2025 season when the Haas driver lost control of his VF-25 out of Turn 9 and down to 10, causing significant damage to the right side of the car. He was okay.

Lando Norris pips Carlos Sainz to P1 in FP1

As the pit lane went green in Melbourne, Nico Hulkenberg was the first driver to officially start a lap in the F1 2025 championship as the new Sauber signing ventured out of the pits sporting a huge aero rake. One by the one the rest of the drivers followed him out, all eyes on Lewis Hamilton as the Briton nudged his way into the queue behind Max Verstappen and ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen, behind the wheel of an RB21 that featured 17 changes, 15 of which are performance-based, went quickest with a 1:19.771, ahead of Leclerc and Oscar Piastri, who is seeking to become the first Australian to win his home race.

Hamilton had a small lock-up and was P7 in the early running while Liam Lawson “brushed” the wall at Turn 9 but continued without any issue, up to P10.

Lawson was one of six drivers on the track, with Isack Hadjar, Jack Doohan, Kimi Antonelli, Oliver Bearman and Gabriel Bortoleto lining up behind him almost in formation. Only Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon broke the string, P16 and 18 respectively.

15 minutes in, Leclerc was P1 with the benchmark time down to a 1:17.800 with Norris second ahead of Verstappen, before Russell and Hadjar shot up to second and third. The Mercedes driver, however, wasn’t happy as he reported the “washing out with understeer” in the high-speed corners.

Red flag! One, or more, of the drivers have kissed the gravel at the exit of Turn 6, spewing stones onto the circuit that need cleaning up.

The action resumed after the gravel had been swept up, only for Piastri to brush that same new gravel trap. It was clearly giving the drivers a hard time finding the perfect line while avoiding it.

His fellow Aussie, Doohan, was stuck in the Alpine pits as the team worked on his car after he reportedly damaged the floor.

Swapping the medium Pirelli tyres for a set of softs, Verstappen was back up in P1 at the midway point with a 1:17.696, putting him 0.02s ahead of Russell, who was also running the soft tyres. Also swapping to the soft tyres, Sainz went quickest with a 1:17.401, 0.06s ahead of Leclerc.

Red flag! Bearman got a snap of oversteer out of Turn 9, went wide onto the gravel, and lost control of the Haas VF-25 as he rejoined the track heading into 10. A big crash for the Haas rookie. He was OK but the car suffered significant damage. “I’m sorry,” said the Briton.

Back underway with 11 minutes on the block, Yuki Tsunoda got racy with Norris, who went third ahead of Piastri. Hamilton reported that he is “struggling to turn the car”. He was P8.

Norris put in a late charge to go quickest by 0.149s ahead of Sainz while Russell went spinning.

Norris finished the session P1 by 0.149s ahead of Sainz with Leclerc third. Hamilton was down in 12th place. Hadjar was the best-placed rookie in ninth place.

FP1 Times from the Australian GP

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:17.252

2 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.149

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.209

4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.418

5 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.444

6 Alexander Albon Williams +0.461

7 George Russell Mercedes +0.464

8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.484

9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.595

10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.805

11 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +0.809

12 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.819

13 Jack Doohan Alpine +0.980

14 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.138

15 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.186

16 Liam Lawson Red Bull Racing +1.203

17 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.253

18 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.334

19 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +1.887

20 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +2.060

