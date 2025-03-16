Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar triggered a delayed start to the Australian Grand Prix after crashing out on the formation lap at Albert Park.

Hadjar lost control of his car on the exit of Turn 2 on the formation lap in Melbourne and crashed into the barrier.

With damage to his rear wing, Hadjar could go no further.

The 20-year-old appeared to be crying after climbing out of the wreckage and returned to the paddock still wearing his helmet.

Hadjar was consoled upon his return to the paddock by Anthony Hamilton, the father of Ferrari driver and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

Stefano Domenicali, the F1 president and CEO, was also spotted visiting Racing Bulls’ hospitality unit in the paddock in the aftermath of the incident.

Hadjar later said: “Usually I take it step-by-step and we were keen on having the best out lap possible for the race start.

“So early in the lap you try to warm those tires and I overdid it.

“It’s the tiniest mistake you can do and the car is unsaveable, you’re just a passenger. It feels terrible.”

Asked what Mr Hamilton told him, he replied: “Just keep your head high.

“I think he knows what tough times are and I think he sees a rookie putting it in the wall on not even Lap 1, he knows how tough it feels.

“He came to comfort me. I think it was a really nice gesture from him.

“But nevertheless it feels really hard and I feel really sorry for the team.”

The crash marked an unfortunate end to an otherwise impressive debut weekend by Hadjar, who had been due to start from 11th on the grid in Australia.

Hadjar’s qualifying performance meant he was the fastest of the six rookies – including Jack Doohan (Alpine), Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber), Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes), Liam Lawson (Red Bull) and Oliver Bearman (Haas) – starting their first full seasons in Melbourne.

Racing Bulls’ hopes will now be carried by Hadjar’s team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who qualified an impressive fifth for Red Bull’s sister team.

The revised formation lap began at 15:15 local time in Melbourne, with one lap deducted from the overall race distance as a result of Hadjar’s off.

