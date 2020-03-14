Details on how fans get Australian Grand Prix refunds

Fans who bought tickets for the 2020 season-opening Australian Grand Prix will be given full refunds it has been confirmed.

The race was cancelled on Friday due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that decision wasn’t announced until fans were queuing at the gates to enter Albert Park.

It’s safe to say that many fans were left disgruntled by the whole situation, but it has now been confirmed that anyone who bought tickets will receive refunds, except for those who bought Thursday tickets since the day went ahead as planned.

An official statement read: “If you purchased tickets online through the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix’s official ticketing agent, Ticketmaster, you will receive a refund back to the original credit card you used.

“If you purchased tickets from a Ticketmaster outlet using cash or EFTPOS, you will need to visit a Ticketmaster outlet to refund the booking.

“If you purchased tickets through a travel agent or on-seller, please contact them directly to process your refund.

“If you purchased hospitality tickets through Ticketmaster, you will receive a refund back to the original credit card you used.”

The Australian Grand Prix Association did warn though that there are a lot of refunds to process, so asked for patience.

“The refund process may take some time and the AGPC team will ensure that refunds will be processed as quickly as possible,” the statement continued.

“Your patience is appreciated in this matter.”

