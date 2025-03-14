Join us as we take another deep dive into the technical details on display at the Australian Grand Prix.

Australian Grand Prix: More tech details now reveal themselves…

Looking for the small details here, with the winglets mounted on the outer face of the Aston Martin AMR25’s rear brake duct outlet, which itself is divided into several sections to help disperse the heat being generated from several regions within the brake duct assembly.

A side view of the rear wing on the Alpine A525 shows how the mainplane, upper flap and tip section all curve back on themselves to expose a much larger cutout at the rear of the endplate and mitigate some of the effects posed on the endplate juncture by these regulations.

Ferrari with some additional cooling opened up on the engine cover of the SF-25, with just two louvres exposed on this occasion, but this could be more in future.

An overview of the rear end of the McLaren MCL39 with plenty to take in, not only in terms of the diffuser’s geometry but also the design of their bi-plane beam wing arrangement, the meticulously curated endplate curvature and their newer, low-medium downforce rear wing.

A close up of the rear shoulder section on the Sauber C45’s engine cover, with a bulged and downwashing approach taken that opens up around the forward suspension fairings to increase cooling capability.

An overview of the Mercedes W16’s sidepod, engine cover and floor edge region, with the latter a continuation of the design ran during the tail end of last season, whilst the sidepod now features a large undercut, pregnant underbelly and slim tail section that merges into the downsloping ramp above.

An extensively louvered panel has been deployed on the engine cover’s shoulder to aid in cooling the powerunit and its ancillaries.

The new nose and front wing assembly that Red Bull tested in Bahrain is mounted on the RB21 once more, with a shorter nose tip now resulting in the mainplane being completely exposed, along with slot between it and the second element, which will alter the airflow’s behaviour as it circulates around these sections.

A look over the sidepods shoulder on the SF-25 reveals the new suspension layout that Ferrari are utilising this season, with not only a change to a pull-rod layout but also modifications made to the other fairings and how they attach to the chassis able to open up development opportunities.

Mercedes new, lower downforce rear wing assembly, which features a much gentler spoon-shaped mainplane design, rather than having the flattened-out mid section their other wings have

Alpine sprayed the A525 with flo-viz paint in order to get visual confirmation that those areas of the car are performing as anticipated

A close up of the forward section of the floor on the Red Bull RB21 which reveals some additional geometry detail on the fences and its interface with the chassis

Sauber are running an updated version of the C45 in Australia and were keen to gather data on its performance, as they installed Kiel probe rakes on the Nico Hulkenberg’s car during Free Practice.

Sauber also sprayed flo-viz paint on Gabriel Bortoleto’s C45 in order to get visual confirmation that the new parts are performing as anticipated.

Red Bull have a new, lower downforce rear wing assembly at their disposal in Australia, with the elements taking up much less space in the allowable box region – more details here.

A look at one of the rear wing’s being employed by Alpine in Australia, as they evaluated their options during Free Practice. Also note the flo-viz streamlines that can be seen on the side of the chassis.

A close up of the floor fences on the Mercedes W16, with the floor’s leading edge and chassis interface a detail also worth noting

A look at the additional three louvre opening on the side of the Sauber C39’s engine cover, whilst also noting the curvature of the sidepods upper surface as it slopes down to the rear of the car

Plenty of detail in this shot of the Red Bull RB21’s rear end, including the metal floor support spar that pierces the side of the sidepod and is mounted to car internally, the size and geometry of the ‘mouse house’ in the sidewall of the diffuser and how the bodywork opens up ahead of the suspension elements.

Note the large winglet that’s hung off the side of the crash structure and presides over the lower suspension and driveshaft fairing. Meanwhile, there’s also a neat collection of winglets fitted to the inner face of the brake duct fence.

Ferrari might not have a new specification rear wing at their disposal in Australia but the V-shaped arrangement they do have on their cars is new for 2025, with the Scuderia having followed a similar design direction to their rivals, McLaren.

An overview of the Sauber C45’s rear end, with a special mention to their beam wing arrangement, with a blade-style forward element fixed to the tail section atop the crash structure, which envelopes the exhaust outlet more so than many of the other designs on the grid.

The Mercedes W16 with flo-viz paint doused on their new rear wing assembly, as the team look for visual confirmation that it’s performing as anticpated.

