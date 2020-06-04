The Austrian GP schedule is out

The 2020 Formula 1 season will begin at exactly 11am local time on 3 July with FP1 for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Following Tuesday’s confirmation of the European leg of the 2020 season, the schedule for the season-opening Austrian GP has been revealed.

Both Formula 2 and Formula 3 will join F1 is racing around the Red Bull Ring on Friday 3 July with F1’s first laps scheduled for 11am.

Second practice will begin at 3pm.

Heading into Saturday’s action, the Formula 1 drivers will have their final opportunity to put in some practice laps at noon before qualifying takes place at 3pm.

The formation lap for Sunday’s 71-lap Austrian Grand Prix will roll off the grid at 3:10pm.

Ya tenemos los horarios de la primera carrera de la "nueva" temporada..F1, F2 y F3. Carrera F1, domingo a las 15h10. #AustrianGP We already have the timetable for the first race of the "new" season. F1, F2 and F3. @F1 GP on Sunday at 15h10 pic.twitter.com/pb9Ex4xwRK — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) June 3, 2020

A week later and Formula 1 will do it all over again at the Red Bull Ring with race two being called the ‘Steiermark GP’.

