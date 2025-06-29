Austrian GP status clarified after bizarre tow truck crash blocks track

The Austrian Grand Prix remains set to run as scheduled after an unusual pre-race crash involving a tow truck.

The vehicle had collided with an overhead advertising board, bringing it down on the circuit, but it is not expected to trigger any delays to the Grand Prix, after it impacted the Porsche Supercup race.

Tow truck brings down advertising bridge at Austrian GP

There is a busy support race schedule which takes place around the Austrian Grand Prix, with Formula 2 and Formula 3 joining Porsche Supercup in action at the Red Bull Ring.

But the latter’s schedule saw a slight delay after the most uncommon of incidents, as a recovery truck – taking a stricken F2 car back to the pit lane – connected with an overhead advertising bridge.

That brought Qatar Airways advertisements crashing to the track below on the approach to Turn 3, resulting in the track becoming blocked.

PlanetF1.com understands that the only damage incurred was to the track as the advertising bridge came down, but the debris was cleared to ensure that the Austrian Grand Prix will go ahead on time.

Latest F1 2025 head-to-head standings from PlanetF1.com

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

Lando Norris launches from pole at the Red Bull Ring with Charles Leclerc in the upgraded Ferrari for company on the front row, while Championship leader Oscar Piastri – Norris’ McLaren team-mate – starts from P3.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was restricted to P7 on the grid after being caught up in Q3 yellow flags, triggered by a spin for Pierre Gasly at the final corner.

Read next: Fred Vasseur misses Austrian Grand Prix as Ferrari confirm replacement