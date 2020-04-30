Austrian GP must be held under ‘strict conditions’

Formula 1 will not be heading to Austria unless Liberty Media and the race organisers can guarantee the safety of all those present.

Formula 1’s owner, Liberty Media, is hoping to get the 2020 season underway in July, starting at the Red Bull Ring.

Plans are being put into place to hold a double-header in Austria over consecutive weekends before heading to Silverstone for more of the same.

The circus will remain in Europe for just over two months before heading to EuroAsia, Asia, the Americas and finally Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

Nothing, though, is set in stone just yet.

The Austrian government has made it clear that it “won’t stand in the way” of a grand prix on condition that it is run behind closed doors.

Testing also needs to be carried out, although McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl has warned the sport not to “burn through” tests that are needed elsewhere.

Austria’s health minister Rudolf Anschober has added his voice to the growing calls for Austria to open the season but says it has to be done under the right conditions.

“Authorisation to stage the event depends entirely on the security plan that the organisers present,” Anschober told Radio O1 as quoted by AFP.

“We will only allow such events under very strict conditions and of course, I think it goes without saying, without a crowd.”

