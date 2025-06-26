A severe weather warning has been issued ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

The Austrian Grand Prix will host the 11th round of the F1 2025 season this weekend, with the Styria event proving popular since it returned to the calendar in 2014,

Severe weather warning issued on eve of Austrian Grand Prix

Situated in a mountainous region of Austria, it is not uncommon for the race weekend to be affected by changeable weather conditions ranging from extreme heat to heavy thunderstroms.

An alert was issued during Thursday’s media day activities at the Red Bull Ring, warning people on site to beware of ‘stormy winds’ reaching up to 100 kilometeres per hour.

The alert read: “Severe weather is expected in the area of Spielberg between 1400 and 2400.

“Risk of stormy winds with velocity up to 100km/h, local floodings, collapsing trees, hail and lightning strikes.

“Avoid parks and forest areas as well as riverbanks and secure loose items like tents and sunshades on camp grounds.

“Observe the local weather development and prepare for sudden weather changes.”

The calm before the storm? The Austrian Grand Prix paddock on Thursday morning (image credit: Thomas Maher, PlanetF1.com)

As reported by PlanetF1.com, dry conditions are expected throughout the Austrian Grand Prix weekend with a low chance of rain across all three days of on-track action.

Temperatures are set to peak on race day when an air temperature of 31°C is expected.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri arrives at the Austrian Grand Prix in the lead of the Drivers’ Championship, with a 22-point advantage over team-mate Lando Norris.

Piastri leads having won half of the 10 races held so far this season, with Norris limited to just two victories in Australia and Monaco.

McLaren’s success with the dominant MCL39 car sees the team hold a massive lead in the Constructors’ standings with the reigning champion currently sitting 175 points ahead of second-placed Mercedes.

Mercedes claimed its first victory of F1 2025 at the last race in Canada as George Russell collected his fourth career victory.

Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and reigning four-time World Champion, is the only other driver to have won a race this season having triumphed in Japan and Emilia Romagna.

Verstappen is the most successful driver in the history of the Austrian Grand Prix, having won the race on four separate occasions (2018, 2019, 2021, 2023).

He also won the Styrian Grand Prix, held at the Red Bull Ring, during the pandemic-affected 2021 campaign as Austria held two races in the same season.

