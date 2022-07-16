Tickets are already selling out for the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix, just days after this year’s edition was won by Charles Leclerc.

Within three days of being on sale, it is reported between 40,000 and 50,000 tickets have already been sold for next season’s race at the Red Bull Ring.

A large contingent of the crowd in Spielberg traditionally travels from the Netherlands to support Max Verstappen, as evidenced by the widespread colour of orange among the grandstands and smoke emitted by flares.

News of the huge interest in F1’s 2023 visit to the Red Bull Ring has come from Dutch magazine FORMULE 1, who have XS2Event as their official ticket partner.

Jeroen Huis In ‘t Veld of XS2Event is quoted as saying: “Some grandstands are already completely sold out [even though] ticket sales only started on Monday morning.”

That means for the moment, grandstand tickets are not available but more could come on stream in due course.

“We don’t know exactly which stands will be added,” continued Huis In ‘t Veld.

“This year there were also some additional grandstands. If new tickets for the 2023 race become available, and they certainly will, they will be available to order through us.

“I advise people who want to go to Spielberg next year to keep an eye on the site. Standing places can still be ordered directly, by the way.”

The story also suggests the Austrian Grand Prix, typically a mid-season event, will take place a week earlier than this year, on July 2.

Fans were at the centre of various news stories during and after the Austrian GP weekend in relation to the partisan support for Verstappen and against rivals such as Lewis Hamilton.

There were cheers when Hamilton crashed in qualifying, that reaction sparking universal condemnation within the paddock.

Formula 1 issued a statement on the morning of the race to say they would address concerns about “unacceptable” behaviour from fans at the circuit with the promoter.

These were reported to include racist and homophobic comments and sexual harassment.

“We have been made aware of reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the Austrian Grand Prix,” read the statement.

“We take these matters very seriously, have raised them with the promoter and event security and will be speaking to those who have reported these incidents.

“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”