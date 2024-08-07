Former AlphaTauri driver Nyck de Vries will compete in Super Formula later this year as the Dutchman continues his post-F1 career.

Having impressed in a super sub appearance for Williams in 2022, De Vries was hired by Red Bull for their 2023 lineup but lasted just 11 races before being replaced by Daniel Ricciardo. That did not signal the end of his motorsport career though and having raced in Formula E, a competition he won in 2020-21, he will now head to Japan for the Super Formula series.

Nyck de Vries to race two rounds of Super Formula series

De Vries will compete in two rounds of the Japanese series starting at Motegi on August 23-25 before racing in the Fuji double-header on October 11-13. He will then leave the series to return to Formula E and his testing duties with Mahindra Racing.

While in Super Formula, De Vries will drive for Team Impul and will vacate the seat for Hibiki Taira to compete in the final race of the year at Suzuka.

Since being unceremoniously dumped by Red Bull, De Vries has carved out a successful post-F1 career.

He competed in the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans where he finished fourth before taking a full-time WEC seat in 2024. The 29-year-old is currently third in the standings with three races left to go.

Nyck de Vries admits hurt to losing F1 seat

Having initially disappeared from the spotlight after he was sacked, De Vries said in January that his brief stint in F1 had been difficult to come to terms with.

“I think I was able to put it into perspective very quickly,” he told Dutch publication De Telegraaf.

“I’ve been hugely supported, altogether I think I’ve received about 4000 messages. That has done me good. I can sit in a corner and cry, but that won’t help anyone.

“Of course, it hurt. I don’t think that’s surprising. But everyone experiences good times and more difficult times. And yes, pain is also part of life.

“I didn’t get a lot of it and tried to distance myself from it as much as possible.

“But, at the same time, I can’t say that the decision came as a total surprise. I am not naive. Whether it is fair or just is actually totally irrelevant to me.

“Nor do I hold any grudge at all towards Helmut Marko or Daniel Ricciardo or his temporary replacement Liam Lawson. That is part of the business. I am very grateful for the opportunity I have been given.”

