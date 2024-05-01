Sebastian Vettel to make F1 return with Ayrton Senna tribute drive at Imola

Sebastian Vettel is set to drive at the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, taking the wheel of an Ayrton Senna McLaren.

The German driver is set to take the wheel of Ayrton Senna’s McLaren MP4/8 at Imola in just over a fortnight’s time, with the four-time World Champion paying tribute to the late Brazilian.

The announcement was made by F1 on May 1st, the 30th anniversary of Senna’s fatal accident at Imola, with Vettel confirmed as paying tribute to the three-time F1 World Champion.

Vettel, who recently launched his own Senna range of merchandise, will head along to Imola to attend the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix between May 17th and 19th in order to pay tribute to the Brazilian champion.

The German will get behind the wheel of the MP4/8, the car McLaren competed with during the 1993 championship, which was to be Senna’s last with the team before his ill-fated move to Williams for the following season.

“Ayrton Senna was not only a driver who I valued highly for being one of the best racing has ever seen, but also a man of great compassion,” said Vettel.

“It’s been 30 years since his accident and I would like to pay tribute to Ayrton.

“I will be in Imola for the Grand Prix to drive his car, the McLaren MP4/8. I hope to see you on Sunday, May 19.”

Vettel is making headlines in his own right recently, having retired from F1 at the conclusion of the 2022 season. He has been linked with a return to the sport following a successful test with Porsche’s WEC car at Aragon in Spain, having admitted to the fact that a return to F1 “could be appealing”.

“The better the car, the better the team, the more exciting it is in terms of, you know, having the prospect of being successful,” he told The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X.

“It is obviously… I’m following the sport, I see what’s going on. And it might be appealing and interesting, but it really depends on the full package.

“Because it is a big commitment as well; with all the other stuff going on outside the driving activity.

“So, to seriously consider I think, it would very much of course depend on the package.”

Seemingly referring to older drivers like Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton still racing and signing deals, Vettel said: “From an age point of view, I feel bloody young with all the guys that [I was] raised with still hanging around and signing big contracts, being around for longer!

“It looks like I could have another 10 years in the sport!”

