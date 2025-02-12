Alain Prost has criticised the recent Netflix drama based on the life of F1 rival Ayrton Senna, revealing that he does not “accept” the series.

And he believes the late three-time World Champion would not have enjoyed it either – despite the Senna family’s influence on the show’s production.

Alain Prost blasts Ayrton Senna Netflix series

Netflix released a six-episode drama on Senna’s life at the end of last year, covering the Brazilian’s childhood, his rise to F1 superstar status and his death at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix at Imola.

The show was produced with ‘active participation’ from Senna’s family, with his sister Viviane vowing to make “something totally unique and unprecedented” when plans were unveiled in 2020.

Prost and Senna enjoyed a thrilling rivalry in the late 1980s and early 1990s, famously clashing in title deciders at Suzuka in 1989 and 1990.

Speaking to French radio station RMC, Prost revealed that he takes exception to the dramatisation of Senna’s life.

He said: “I’m sure Ayrton wouldn’t like it, especially because it shows a lack of sensitivity.

“It’s a great story and you shouldn’t tell things that aren’t true out of thin air.

“If you have to do something commercial, it’s not right to do it in the name of Senna.

“I don’t like it and I don’t accept it.”

Prost’s latest comments come after he criticised the widely acclaimed documentary on Senna’s life, released worldwide across 2010/11.

The four-time World Champion, who appears in the film after agreeing to be interviewed for the documentary, was angered at being portrayed as the villain, citing the omission of Senna’s famous radio message to Prost at Imola 1994.

With Prost on location at the circuit as a television pundit, Senna was heard issuing a message to his former McLaren team-mate over team radio.

Senna said: “A special hello to my dear – our dear – friend Alain in France. We all miss you, Alain.”

The message, a sign that relations between the pair had greatly improved since Prost’s retirement at the end of the 1993 season, was not included in the documentary.

Prost said: “I resent the film that was done.

“They could have really told a fabulous story, because there was what happened when we were racing and [what happened] after [I retired].

“The film claims his last message [of] ‘I miss you Alain’ was fake. Well, I think the film was fake.

“It’s a pity, because in the history of sport, there are not many stories like this one.

“It wasn’t just a sports story, it was also a human story.”

